11 of the scariest creepy clowns ever

Zeebo from Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

Zeebo terrified us when were kid. You can forget about him for years, but then he comes flooding back and suddenly you’re 11 again. He featured in a episode of the spooky Canadian children’s show from Are You Afraid Of The Dark? (think Goosebumps vibes), which was broadcast on Nickelodeon, meaning a generation of British kids got to be scarred for life as well. Thanks, Nickelodeon.