20 Geeky Facts You Might Not Know About Björk

This is an image 20 of 20

Björk's early dance collborations with 808 State, 'Ooops' and 'Q-Mart' are well known – less so is her work with Scottish techno types Plaid, who did remixes of 'Big Time Sensuality' and 'All Is Full Of Love' for her, but also sought our her voice for their album track 'Lilith', named after Adam's apocryphal, independent-minded first wife in Judeo-Christian myth.