This is an image 13 of 21

Sex Pistols – 'Never Mind The Bollocks… Here Come The Sex Pistols':

OK, sure. So the Sex Pistols only actually released one LP, meaning that 'Never Mind The Bollocks' is both their first and last effort. But their inclusion here is justified: the Pistols knew it was better to burn out than to fade away, and their short sharp burst of anarchy was perfectly timed and perfectly ended.