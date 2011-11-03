30 covers that are better than the originals

This is an image 28 of 30

Bjork, 'It's Oh So Quiet' Sometimes it's hard to remember that this was actually a cover of the 1951 song by Betty Hutton. Only could Bjork fill a song with whispers and shrieks and make them sound ever so lovely - and what could be better than a Spike Jonze-directed promo video with mechanics, goths and columns with feet dancing along the dirty streets of NYC?