40 Brilliant Side-Projects Suggested By NME Readers

This is an image 32 of 39

Marmaduke Duke

Biffy Clyro being one of the hardest touring bands on the planet, you could forgive Simon Neil for spending any well-earned downtime on a beach, supping from a coconut, leisurely working his way through a Suduko puzzle. But oh no. In 2003, he formed this high-concept rock outfit renowned for their raucous live shows. Thanks to James Spencer for reminding us of 'em.