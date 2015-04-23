50 Iconic Indie Album Covers: The Fascinating Stories Behind The Sleeves

This is an image 2 of 51

The Smiths - Meat Is Murder: The original photo of this soldier, Marine Corporal Michael Wynn, was taken in 1967. He had the words “Make war not love” inscribed on his helmet. It was used as the image for Emile de Antonio’s doc ‘In the Year of the Pig’ in 1968, but The Smiths changed the wording to “Meat is Murder” for their '85 album. Wynn is reportedly still alive and living in Australia.