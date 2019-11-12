If you’re having trouble sleeping, music could be the cure – literally. Ask any science person worth their salt about barriers to sleep, and they’d probably tell you about a stress hormone called noradrenaline. This is something that increases “vigilance and alertness” – a good thing, in waking hours – but too much of the stuff can lead to stress. And if you’ve got too much noradrenaline floating about your system, you won’t be able to sleep.
Luckily, listening to relaxing music for 45 minutes before you go to bed has been scientifically proven to reduce your noradrenaline levels. A 2008 study by a psychologist called Laszlo Harmat found that music “significantly improved sleep quality”, and also reduced depressive symptoms significantly. Dreamy.
Foals, ‘Moon’
What tunes do you put on to send you to sleep? We asked NME readers for music to snooze to and the response was extraordinary. Starting with Foals, 'Moon', suggested by NME reader Chris George (@chris__george14). It's a glorious nugget of soporific goodness from ‘Holy Fire’.
Tame Impala, ‘Sun’s Coming Up’
Tame Impala, 'Sun's Coming Up'
Here’s another one from the Aussie psych-rockers. Suggested by Azamat Bagatov (@ndnclds) it’s one for those dawn snoozes after a big night out.
Blur ‘No Distance Left To Run’
Damon's ode to a failed relationship helps lull @Gimme__Fever off to the Land of Nod.
Warpaint – ‘Shadows’
Warpaint - 'Shadows'
There's something about this slightly warped ballad that mesmerises - maybe the woozy vocals, maybe the "I'm drunk and I'm tired" lyric, singing you to sleep by the power of suggestion alone. Put forward by nurulsyaffiqah @naiveheroine.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Wedding Song (Acoustic)’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, 'Wedding Song (Acoustic)'
Karen O played this song about getting married, you've guessed it, at her wedding. It's Janitra’s (@jxnxt) choice.
Jeff Buckley – ‘Everybody Here Wants You’
Jeff Buckley - 'Everybody Here Wants You'
Jeff Buckley was always capable of a different kind of hush and this posthumous single is a perfect example, soulful and smooth, caressed by delicate fills of guitar and that transcendent voice. Suggested by Bilal Abdullah @BilalAbdullah.
The Strokes, ‘Under Cover Of Darkness’
The Strokes, 'Under Cover Of Darkness'
Under the covers? Darkness? Geddit? The ‘Angles’ track is a bit frenetic but you get the idea…
Coldplay, ‘Shiver’
Coldplay, 'Shiver'
@Coldplaywtf goes for this wonderful Coldplay anthem.
Radiohead, ‘How To Disappear Completely’
Radiohead, 'How To Disappear Completely'
“Might as well be a lullaby,” writes Joshuaaa (@CannYouDigIt) about this ‘Kid A’ track.
PJ Harvey, ‘Is This Desire?’
PJ Harvey, 'Is This Desire?'
The closing title track from Polly Harvey’s album ‘Is This Desire? is one of her finest works. It’s almost too good to miss in slumberland.
Muse, ‘Exogenesis Symphony Part 3’
Muse, 'Exogenesis Symphony Part 3'
Arpeggiated piano that recalls Debussy’s ‘Clair De Lune’, forlorn strings and Matt Bellamy with a voice like baby’s milk sees Muse at their softest. Thanks to Risky Business (@AndrewRisky).
Spiritualized, ‘Cool Waves’
Spiritualized, 'Cool Waves'
Quite a few of your suggested Spiritualizzzzzed. Daniel Bajarlía @dBajarlia went for ‘Cool Waves’
Oasis, ‘Married With Children’
Oasis, 'Married With Children'
"It gets me every time," writes Jake Chesworth @JakeChesworth. Imagine having a song that makes you fall asleep every time you listen to it?
Sigur Ros, ‘All Alright’
Sigur Ros, 'All Alright'
Seb Fowkes @Seb_Fowkes goes for Icelandic moodsters Sigur Ros and 'All Alright'.
The xx, ‘Intro’
The xx, 'Intro'
“Just so calming,” says Alex Baumann (@fromA3toB3). He’s not wrong.
Arctic Monkeys, ‘Cornerstone’
Arctic Monkeys, 'Cornerstone'
The second single from ‘Humbug’ was suggested by Eddie (@pr0lific). It’s a romantic ditty that’ll help you nod off.
Tame Impala, ‘Apocalypse Dreams’
Tame Impala, 'Apocalypse Dreams'
If you’re looking for psychedelic or surreal dreams, Tame Impala’s going to do it. Suggesed by Timbo (@TimSpencer13).
The Doors, ‘Riders On The Storm’
The Doors, 'Riders On The Storm'
Starting with a burst of thunder, this Doors classic from their 1971 album ‘LA Woman’ will send you into a lovely torpor.
R.E.M., ‘Daysleeper ‘
R.E.M., 'Daysleeper '
An anthem for insomniacs across the world, this gorgeous REM paean to circadian rhythms saw Michael Stipe at the top of his songwriting powers. Suggested by Miletić (@atjah).
Wu Lyf, ‘Concrete Gold’
Wu Lyf, 'Concrete Gold'
“It was broken words that she said to me / “My blood runs deep why won't you let it bleed?” starts the tune by the Manchester band. The stuff of nightmares for some, but not for Mike Parkes (@MikeParkes).
Sigur Ros, ‘Fjögur píanó’
Sigur Ros, 'Fjögur píanó'
“Anything by Sigur Ros sends me straight off!” writes Em (@PickUpAPerPer).
The Velvet Underground, ‘Pale Blue Eyes’
The Velvet Underground, 'Pale Blue Eyes'
Joby Butler (@JRyanLA) suggested ‘Pale Blue Eyes’ from The Velvet Underground’s eponymous album.
Radiohead, ‘Kid A’
Radiohead, 'Kid A'
Disja Sjahreinni (@disjeah) suggests the majestic ‘Kid A’– “AKA Earpills!”.
The Stone Roses, ‘Ten Storey Love Song’
The Stone Roses, 'Ten Storey Love Song'
Kez Kez (@kezkez5) goes for this stone-cold classic from The Stone Roses.
The Smiths, ‘Asleep’
The Smiths, 'Asleep'
“It’s a perfect lullaby”, says Frank Ramírez (@Franz_Ramz).
Travis, ‘Luv’
Travis, 'Luv'
Travis, 'Luv' is “ACE”, says @beth_atkinson14
Suede – ‘The Asphalt World’
Suede - 'The Asphalt World'
This one was put forward by Carla Salvatore @CarlaSalvatore. Nine-and-a-half minutes of hypnotic psych rock that lifted 'Dog Man Star' to another plane entirely.
Mazzy Star – ‘Fade Into You’
Mazzy Star - 'Fade Into You'
A classic of the genre. Mazzy Star are back in action now but will they ever surpass the narcotic haze of their signature tune? Suggested by Angela @AngelaPquigle.
Pavement, ‘Here’
Pavement, 'Here'
Tick-tocking like a clock, this uncharacteristically gentle Pavement classic is one to get the head-nodding, with a murmured singalong chorus to burrow into your dreams. Suggested by Izaak @Baxendale96.
Arctic Monkeys, ‘Mad Sounds’
Arctic Monkeys, 'Mad Sounds'
Don’t be fooled by the title, it's a slow soft side of them,” writes @J0HNNIVAN.
Airborne Toxic Event, ‘Sometime Around Midnight’
Airborne Toxic Event, 'Sometime Around Midnight'
The LA band were actually talking about getting pissed in a bar but if you’re going to get eight hours sleep, it’s advice worth hitting.
The xx, ‘Night Time’
The xx, 'Night Time'
“Do I still need to tell why?” asks Syed Aidil (@iamskalo). Pretty self-explanatory.
The Cure, ‘Lullaby’
The Cure, 'Lullaby'
Jeff K (@jeffknet) suggests this Cure classic with the questionably relaxing lyrics: “And there is nothing I can do when I realize with fright/That the Spiderman is having me for dinner tonight.” Sweet dreams.
Talk Talk, ‘Spirit Of Eden’
Talk Talk, 'Spirit Of Eden'
"The whole album," says Greg Breedlove @gbreedlove. "Beautiful songs, and out like a light halfway through."
R.E.M., ‘Nightswimming’
R.E.M., 'Nightswimming'
A few of you suggested the sublime REM anthem, including @what_jim_said.
Purity Ring, ‘Fineshrine’
Purity Ring, 'Fineshrine'
Carl Jones (@carlstfc) suggested this electro-pop track from Canada’s finest.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Push The Sky Away’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - 'Push The Sky Away' The closing track of Cave's latest album has an almost church-like, meditative feel, organ meandering behind Cave's whispered exhortations to keep on keeping on. Suggested by Nathan Twomey @NateTwomey.
My Bloody Valentine – Instrumental B
My Bloody Valentine - Instrumental B
Quite a few of you suggested this instrumental track from MBV's debut album.
Bob Dylan – ‘Girl From The North Country’
Bob Dylan - 'Girl From The North Country'
From 'The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan', this is Dylan at his sweetest, weaving a gorgeous melody around swift-picked guitar and a tender, lovelorn lyric. A favourite of Baran Zoral @baranzoral.
Air, ‘You Make It Easy’
Air, 'You Make It Easy'
Air’s pacific sounds were going to be on here somewhere. Thanks to Kellie S @shutthekellup for the suggestion.
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep’
Bombay Bicycle Club - 'How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep'
Soothing chimes and a looping melody - and that suggestive title - create a dream sequence to fall into. "Makes me nod off every time," says Emily Hardy @hardy_ha_har.
Bon Iver – ‘Beth/Rest’
Bon Iver - 'Beth/Rest'
The final track on an album stuffed with gentle melodies is a cushiony FM rock ballad that strokes your fevered brow with slide guitar, electric piano and the first acceptable blast of saxophone since Gerry Rafferty's 'Baker Street'. This one from renee @Renchelski.
Michael Learns To Rock, ‘Sleeping Child’
Michael Learns To Rock, 'Sleeping Child'
“The Milky Way upon the heavens/Is twinkling just for you/And Mr. Moon/he came by To say goodnight to you,” sings the Danish band. It's a good song to pass out to. Thanks to Arfiana Rahma (@3fiarahma) for the suggestion.
Elbow – ‘Asleep In The Back’
Elbow - 'Asleep In The Back'
The title track of Elbow's debut album is soft and romantic like all the best Guy Garvey compositions, a bruised lullaby. Suggested by Phil Buckingham @PhilEB1.
George Harrison, ‘All Things Must Pass’
George Harrison, 'All Things Must Pass'
With the beautiful lyrics, “Now the darkness only stays the night-time/In the morning it will fade away/Daylight is good at arriving at the right time/It's not always going to be this grey,” George Harrison’s got the twilight vibe down to a T. Suggest by PNLT @PNLTofficial
Mamas & The Papas, ‘California Dreaming’
Mamas & The Papas, 'California Dreaming'
Walking around on a winter’s day dreaming of the sun in California… we’ve all been there. This hazy reminiscence that lurches into a strange spiritual experience was suggested by Angel McLachlan (@Angel_McLachlan).
Grizzly Bear, ‘Foreground’
Grizzly Bear, 'Foreground'
When it’s time to hit the sack, Joe Morphet (@JoeMorphet) goes for this gorgeous ditty from 2009’ s ‘Veckatimest'.
Massive Attack – ‘Teardrop’
Massive Attack - 'Teardrop'
The captivating video set in the womb was the perfect rendering of this floating, embracing song, with Liz Fraser swooping and cooing to send you to slumber. Suggested by Wazza# @wangerthabanger.
This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
This Mortal Coil - Song To The Siren
This 4AD Gothic pop group's cover of Tim Buckley will help you zone out.
Airhead, ‘Counting Sheep’
Airhead, 'Counting Sheep'
Javier Gancedo (@ganchetto) suggests this classic by the British indie-pop band continuing the nocturnal vibe. I'm sure you'll agree the album artwork is pretty special.