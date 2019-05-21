Artists versus Alabama – the musicians who’ve spoken out on the abortion ban

Last week, Alabama’s Republican governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that prohibits abortion for virtually all women in the state – even those who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest. The draconian and potentially incredibly damaging bill has been widely criticised by pro-choice campaigners including Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who said: “This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel – and the bill’s authors want to use it to overturn Roe v. Wade,” the landmark ruling that made abortion a right in the US.

Many musicians have also condemned the bill in no uncertain terms, with some comparing it to The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Attwood’s nightmarish vision of the future where women are treated as legal property. Find out below what artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lady Gaga are saying about the highly controversial legislation.