We snapped the bands of Glastonbury 2019 in their natural habitat – dressing rooms, bars, and cabanas

There’s one part of Glastonbury a lot of people will never see – the backstage area. You might think it’s an ultra-glamorous place filled with beautiful people running wild, open bars, and unicorns, but you’d be wrong. It’s mostly just a lot of fences, music industry wankers not watching anyone play, and, occasionally, bands posing for the NME camera. Luckily that last bit is as exciting as you’d think, as you can see in the gorgeous pictures below of some of Glastonbury 2019’s hottest acts, taken in the Interstage zone or backstage at the festival’s many stages.