We snapped the bands of Glastonbury 2019 in their natural habitat – dressing rooms, bars, and cabanas
There’s one part of Glastonbury a lot of people will never see – the backstage area. You might think it’s an ultra-glamorous place filled with beautiful people running wild, open bars, and unicorns, but you’d be wrong. It’s mostly just a lot of fences, music industry wankers not watching anyone play, and, occasionally, bands posing for the NME camera. Luckily that last bit is as exciting as you’d think, as you can see in the gorgeous pictures below of some of Glastonbury 2019’s hottest acts, taken in the Interstage zone or backstage at the festival’s many stages.
Yak
Yak might look all serious here but causing chaos is a very serious business, as anyone who witnessed them billow through the William's Green tent on Friday will know.
Sunflower Bean
New York's finest bring some effortless glamour to the backstage bar before making their Glastonbury debut.
Squid
Here's Squid answering the eternal question of what happens when rhino meets cephalopod.
Sampa The Great
Zambian singer and rapper Sampa The Great strikes a pose outside her Pussy Parlure set.
Pond
Aussie psych oddballs Pond look like they're getting into the Glastonbury spirit.
Pip Blom
Dutch newbies Pip Blom are all smiles as they get stuck into their first Glastonbury experience.
Pale Waves
Pale Waves staying true to their all-black goth aesthetic despite the weather going absolutely Balearic.
Let’s Eat Grandma
Let's Eat Grandma hanging out before bewitching the William's Green tent on Friday.
Fontaines DC
Fontaines DC take a minute to contemplate the big question of the day: is Glastonbury too real for them?
Easy Life
The lads from Easy Life lie back and live up to their name.
Frank Turner, Professor Green, and Jordan Stephens
The unlikely trio of Frank Turner, Professor Green, and Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens having a post-panel pow wow after taking part in a series of talks for The Book Of Man.
Bill Ryder-Jones
Bill Ryder-Jones here proving that he needs to work on his camouflage.
Bastille
The boys from Bastille looking fresh-faced and ready to conquer the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon.
Amyl And The Sniffers
It's sun's out, tongue's out as far as Amyl And The Sniffers are concerned.
Soak
Bridie Monds-Watson soaks up the atmosphere in the backstage bar.
Mattiel
Mattiel relaxes backstage after her killer set on The Park Stage.
Shame
Shame showcase all your strongest festival looks for 2019 - shorts and t-shirt, pyjamas, and wearing too many clothes for this damn heat.
Lewis Capaldi
After trolling Noel Gallagher and playing to a humongous crowd at his first Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi decided to dress up in a bunch of Stella crates. Why not, eh?
Boy Azooga
Boy Azooga are clearly very happy to be at Glastonbury.
Babymetal
Japanese rock stars Babymetal put their horns up before blowing the Other Stage crowd's minds.
Bring Me The Horizon
The lads were looking very dapper ahead of a killer set on the Other Stage.