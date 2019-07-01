Trending:

Hanging with the stars of Glastonbury 2019 – in stunning backstage portraits

Rhian Daly

We snapped the bands of Glastonbury 2019 in their natural habitat – dressing rooms, bars, and cabanas

There’s one part of Glastonbury a lot of people will never see – the backstage area. You might think it’s an ultra-glamorous place filled with beautiful people running wild, open bars, and unicorns, but you’d be wrong. It’s mostly just a lot of fences, music industry wankers not watching anyone play, and, occasionally, bands posing for the NME camera. Luckily that last bit is as exciting as you’d think, as you can see in the gorgeous pictures below of some of Glastonbury 2019’s hottest acts, taken in the Interstage zone or backstage at the festival’s many stages.

Yak Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Yak

Yak might look all serious here but causing chaos is a very serious business, as anyone who witnessed them billow through the William's Green tent on Friday will know.

Sunflower Bean Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Danny North/NME
Sunflower Bean

New York's finest bring some effortless glamour to the backstage bar before making their Glastonbury debut.

Squid Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Andrew Whitton/NME
Squid

Here's Squid answering the eternal question of what happens when rhino meets cephalopod.

Sampa The Great Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Andy Hughes/NME
Sampa The Great

Zambian singer and rapper Sampa The Great strikes a pose outside her Pussy Parlure set.

Pond Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Pond

Aussie psych oddballs Pond look like they're getting into the Glastonbury spirit.

Pip Blom Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Pip Blom

Dutch newbies Pip Blom are all smiles as they get stuck into their first Glastonbury experience.

Pale Waves Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Pale Waves

Pale Waves staying true to their all-black goth aesthetic despite the weather going absolutely Balearic.

Let's Eat Grandma Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Jenna Foxton/NME
Let’s Eat Grandma

Let's Eat Grandma hanging out before bewitching the William's Green tent on Friday.

Fontaines DC Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Fontaines DC

Fontaines DC take a minute to contemplate the big question of the day: is Glastonbury too real for them?

Easy Life Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Andy Hughes/NME
Easy Life

The lads from Easy Life lie back and live up to their name.

Frank Turner Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Danny North/NME
Frank Turner, Professor Green, and Jordan Stephens

The unlikely trio of Frank Turner, Professor Green, and Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens having a post-panel pow wow after taking part in a series of talks for The Book Of Man.

Bill Ryder-Jones Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Bill Ryder-Jones

Bill Ryder-Jones here proving that he needs to work on his camouflage.

Bastille Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Andrew Whitton/NME
Bastille

The boys from Bastille looking fresh-faced and ready to conquer the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon.

Amyl And The Sniffers Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Amyl And The Sniffers

It's sun's out, tongue's out as far as Amyl And The Sniffers are concerned.

Soak Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Andrew Whitton/NME
Soak

Bridie Monds-Watson soaks up the atmosphere in the backstage bar.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/Danny North
Mattiel

Mattiel relaxes backstage after her killer set on The Park Stage.

Shame Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Jenna Foxton/NME
Shame

Shame showcase all your strongest festival looks for 2019 - shorts and t-shirt, pyjamas, and wearing too many clothes for this damn heat.

Lewis Capaldi Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Danny North/NME
Lewis Capaldi

After trolling Noel Gallagher and playing to a humongous crowd at his first Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi decided to dress up in a bunch of Stella crates. Why not, eh?

Boy Azooga Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Boy Azooga

Boy Azooga are clearly very happy to be at Glastonbury.

Babymetal Glastonbury 2019
Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Babymetal

Japanese rock stars Babymetal put their horns up before blowing the Other Stage crowd's minds.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/DANNY NORTH
Bring Me The Horizon

The lads were looking very dapper ahead of a killer set on the Other Stage.