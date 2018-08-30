Behind the scenes at Reading Festival 2018 with Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice, Mike Shinoda and more

Another Reading Festival is over and, despite the weather, it was a right good’un. When they weren’t busy putting all their energy into playing blinders across the festival site, we managed to pin down some of the stars of the weekend and make them strike a pose. Scroll on to see the likes of Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Shame, Dream Wife, and Post Malone and his kilt in all their glory.

