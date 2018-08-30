Behind the scenes at Reading Festival 2018 with Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice, Mike Shinoda and more

Another Reading Festival is over and, despite the weather, it was a right good’un. When they weren’t busy putting all their energy into playing blinders across the festival site, we managed to pin down some of the stars of the weekend and make them strike a pose. Scroll on to see the likes of Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Shame, Dream Wife, and Post Malone and his kilt in all their glory.
Shame
Somebody call Ground Force! The Shame boys make a great feature in any garden or backstage area.
Pale Waves
Maggie Rogers
The excellent Maggie Rogers joined us for a quick snap before making her Reading debut.
HMLTD
Trust artpop maestros HMLTD to pull up at Reading with some of the most unique looks of the festival.
Dream Wife
World's best bad bitches Dream Wife effortlessly proving they're cooler than we'll ever be.
Bhad Bhabie
Cash her inside her dressing room, how bow dah? It's viral star-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie!
Fall Out Boy
Emo heroes Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz stopped by before headlining the whole damn festival.
Mike Shinoda
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda before he wowed the Main Stage with his first solo performance at Richfield Avenue.
Ms Banks
Ms Banks giving our photographer a little hand with the framing. Helpful and talented.
Bring Me The Horizon
Looks like BMTH's Oli Sykes needed a little nap after the band's ferocious secret set. We don't blame him.
Papa Roach
Nu metallers Papa Roach: Still not on their last resort, 18 years later.
Sunflower Bean
New York's coolest Sunflower Bean keeping it ultra glam - even in the middle of a muddy festival. Respect.
Post Malone
Here's hoping Posty managed to keep his lovely kilt (and Louis Vuitton boots) clean, or he'll have learned the hard way how to dress appropriately for British festivals.
The Horrors
The Horrors - so brilliant they can even make all black look kaleidoscopic.
The Vaccines
What's caught Justin's eye? Maybe it's AWOL guitarist Arni, who missed the band's Main Stage set for personal reasons.
Wolf Alice
The beige Portacabin walls might suggest otherwise, but Wolf Alice are living the dream - specifically, the dream of headlining the BBC Radio 1 Stage at Reading. Just look at those radiant smiles!
Yonaka
Oi oi! It's Brighton party-starters Yonaka!
Slaves
A bit of rain and mud isn't going to stop festival pros Isaac and Laurie sitting wherever they damn well please.
Tom Grennan
Cheer up, Tom! Only another 358 days until we get to do it all again.