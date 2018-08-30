Trending:

Behind the scenes at Reading Festival 2018 with Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice, Mike Shinoda and more

Rhian Daly

Another Reading Festival is over and, despite the weather, it was a right good’un. When they weren’t busy putting all their energy into playing blinders across the festival site, we managed to pin down some of the stars of the weekend and make them strike a pose. Scroll on to see the likes of Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Shame, Dream Wife, and Post Malone and his kilt in all their glory.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Shame

Somebody call Ground Force! The Shame boys make a great feature in any garden or backstage area.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Pale Waves

Image credit: Jenn Five
Maggie Rogers

The excellent Maggie Rogers joined us for a quick snap before making her Reading debut.

HMLTD

Trust artpop maestros HMLTD to pull up at Reading with some of the most unique looks of the festival.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Dream Wife

World's best bad bitches Dream Wife effortlessly proving they're cooler than we'll ever be.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Bhad Bhabie

Cash her inside her dressing room, how bow dah? It's viral star-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie!

Image credit: Jenn Five
Fall Out Boy

Emo heroes Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz stopped by before headlining the whole damn festival.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda before he wowed the Main Stage with his first solo performance at Richfield Avenue.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Ms Banks

Ms Banks giving our photographer a little hand with the framing. Helpful and talented.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Bring Me The Horizon

Looks like BMTH's Oli Sykes needed a little nap after the band's ferocious secret set. We don't blame him.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Papa Roach

Nu metallers Papa Roach: Still not on their last resort, 18 years later.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Sunflower Bean

New York's coolest Sunflower Bean keeping it ultra glam - even in the middle of a muddy festival. Respect.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Post Malone

Here's hoping Posty managed to keep his lovely kilt (and Louis Vuitton boots) clean, or he'll have learned the hard way how to dress appropriately for British festivals.

The Horrors

The Horrors - so brilliant they can even make all black look kaleidoscopic.

Image credit: Jenn Five
The Vaccines

What's caught Justin's eye? Maybe it's AWOL guitarist Arni, who missed the band's Main Stage set for personal reasons.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Wolf Alice

The beige Portacabin walls might suggest otherwise, but Wolf Alice are living the dream - specifically, the dream of headlining the BBC Radio 1 Stage at Reading. Just look at those radiant smiles!

Image credit: Jenn Five
Yonaka

Oi oi! It's Brighton party-starters Yonaka!

Image credit: Jenn Five
Slaves

A bit of rain and mud isn't going to stop festival pros Isaac and Laurie sitting wherever they damn well please.

Image credit: Jenn Five
Tom Grennan

Cheer up, Tom! Only another 358 days until we get to do it all again.