Check out these intimate side-of-stage photos of Bastille’s spectacular Glastonbury 2019 set

The band brought new album 'Doom Days' and a ton of fan favourites to Worthy Farm
Last time Bastille played Glastonbury in 2016, they did so with a sunset performance on the Other Stage. This year, they moved up a stage to the Pyramid Stage, playing on the iconic space for the first time. They made the most of it, too, bringing a host of guests, bigger band, visuals and props to make the whole thing go off with a giant bang. Check out NME‘s stunning photos of the set below.
Bastille
Bastille made their debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage yesterday (June 28), bringing the nocturnal sounds of 'Doom Days' to Glastonbury.
Bastille
Despite the album taking place over the course of a night out and the band playing at mid-afternoon, they managed to turn the sun-filled Pyramid field into a daytime rave with a big party atmosphere.
Bastille
They were joined by a host of extra musicians and backing singers, as well as adding visuals and props to elevate the feeling of the songs.
Bastille
"This festival and this weekend are our favourite weekend in the whole fucking year," frontman Dan Smith told the crowd at one point. "I know this is a cliche and everyone says it, but getting to play here on this stage blows my mind. The first time I came here in 2008 I stood one person away from the barrier watching bands I didn’t give a shit about so I could see Amy Winehouse and Jay-Z. Sorry if we’re that band for you."
Bastille
The set featured lots of nighttime-related cues to help create that atmosphere, including a karaoke-style visual during the band's traditional 'Of The Night' mash-up.
Bastille
The Pyramid field was packed with bodies eager to hear the new songs as well as sing along to fan favourites like 'Pompeii' and 'Good Grief'.
Bastille
During 'Of The Night', Smith also led the crowd in a couple of rounds of getting down on the floor and then jumping back up in unified euphoria.
Bastille
As well as being joined by Rationale for a version of their Craig David collaboration 'I Know You', Lewis Capaldi also joined Bastille on stage. Their former support act appeared to sing on 'Joy'.
Bastille
The whole thing felt like a big moment for Bastille, cementing their place as one of the biggest bands in Britain as well as one of the most ambitious.