Hanging with the stars of Coachella 2023 – in brilliant exclusive backstage portraits

We’re in the middle of two weekends of Coachella 2023, the perfect time to recap the first few days of the desert fest and prepare yourself for another weekend of chaos. Known as a playground for some of the world’s most iconic artists and stars, the Indio Valley event kicked off on Friday, April 14 and will close out this year’s ceremonies on Sunday, April 23 and the only thing more converted than a wristband for the festival is a backstage pass. Didn’t get behind the gate? No worries, NME has you covered. We got to spend time with some of biggest names of the fest and grabbed portraits to capture their energy over weekend one.

Here’s your all-access pass to Coachella with photos from Jenn Five shot for NME.

Ashnikko

Ashnikko strikes a pose in an otherworldly fit.

boygenius

Boygenius‘ Pheobe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus get cosy backstage.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli strikes a perfect pose in a robe that’s brighter than the desert sun and a tattoo that basically sums up the energy of weekend one.

Benee

Despite Benee’s pout backstage, she’s all smiles and big energy onstage before the sun goes down.

DOMi & JD Beck

First Domi & JD Beck are sour, then they’re sweet. We’re happy we got to capture both sides of their personality.

Lava La Rue

Lava La Rue gave a close look at her star power, and we’re not just talking about her face makeup.

LØREN

LØREN shows us just how many wristbands it takes to experience a successful Coachella.

The AG club perfecting the art of the denim tuxedo.

Yves Tumor

Yves Tumor stripping down and showing up, the perfect backstage behaviour.

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe looks like he’s spotting another star backstage, but does that artist also have a Grammy nomination or a starring role in a Netflix series? We doubt it.

Testpilot

Grabbed a quick shot with Testpilot, also known as Joel Thomas Zimmerman who is also known as the techno project by DeadMau5, outside his trailer. To be fair we’re happy with whatever he answers to so long as he tells us how we can also cop a pair of star jeans.

Cannons

We love retro west coast style, especially at California’s quintessential festival and apparently, Cannons agree.

Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain embodying head cheerleader energy and to be clear we would definitely be on her squad.

IDK

IDK is off to the races, but first some facetime with NME.

Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker followed their eclectic Coachella performance with a chill backstage moment, also where can we purchase that Tina Turner merch please?

SG Lewis

SG Lewis got the memo on the perfect preppy Coachella fit.

Scowl

Scowl gave us the goods family portrait style before taking on the stage with a hardcore set.

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf giving bunny ears and heaven and brightening our day all at the same time.

Pierre Bourne

Pierre Bourne clearly understands the importance of a baseball cap to protect yourself from the scorching desert sun. Take heed festival goers.

Destroy Boys

Destroy Boys perfecting the art of the ’80s prom pose.

Doechii

Doechii giving us ’90s glam and soft pink energy, right before giving us a fiery Coachella set.

Knocked Loose

Knocked Loose showing up backstage with tight stances? We love the dichotomy.