Elbow triumph at the Mercury Awards 2008

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey expressed surprise at winning the Nationwide Mercury Prize: "I had a tenner on Radiohead. It just feels great, very unexpected. You look at it in the same way as Bedouin tribes look at a pint of milk. It doesn't happen very often but it's all the sweeter. It's been a long time we've been doing it so it's cause for celebration."

Pic: PA Photos