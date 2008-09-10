Elbow triumph at the Mercury Awards 2008

Mercury Music Prize – London
Elbow were last night (September 9) announced as the winners of the Nationwide Mercury Prize 2008 for their fourth album 'The Seldom Seen Kid'. Frontman Guy Garvey described the win as "the best thing that's ever happened to us." The band formed 18 years ago in Bury, near Manchester.
Upon collecting the 2008 Mercury Award, Elbow's Guy Garvey said: "We'd like to dedicate this award to Brian Glancy, one of the greatest men who ever lived." Glancy, a late friend of the band, is honoured by the band as 'the seldom seen kid' of the album's title.
Elbow frontman Guy Garvey expressed surprise at winning the Nationwide Mercury Prize: "I had a tenner on Radiohead. It just feels great, very unexpected. You look at it in the same way as Bedouin tribes look at a pint of milk. It doesn't happen very often but it's all the sweeter. It's been a long time we've been doing it so it's cause for celebration."
At last night's Mercury Prize ceremony Elbow triumphed against stiff competition from a variety of artists including Radiohead, British Sea Power, Laura Marling and the bookies' favourite, Burial. You can watch Elbow's acceptance speech at NME.COM/VIDEOBLOG
Jools Holland, who compered last night's Nationwide Maercury Prize ceremony at Grosvenor House on London's Park Lane.
The Last Shadow Puppets' Alex Turner performs at the Nationwide Mercury Prize ceremony, September 9. The Arctic Monkeys frontman's 'other' band were nominated for their Scott Walker-influenced debut album 'The Age Of The Understatement'.
The Last Shadow Puppets perform live at the 2008 Mercury Prize ceremony in London. Alex Turner was later spotted backstage drunkenly singing the first verse of Elbow's track 'Grounds For Divorce' in tribute to the Bury band, who won the award for their album 'The Seldom Seen Kid'.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at last night's Mercury Awards. The legendary rock vocalist turned down lucrative offers for a full Led Zeppelin reunion tour in order to concentrate on promoting his album of duets with bluegrass star Alison Krauss. The album, entitled 'Raising Sand', was in the running for a Mercury Prize but didn't win.
London-based singer-songwriter Adele was nominated for her confessional debut album, '19'. At the Mercury ceremony she strapped on an acoustic guitar to play 'Crazy For You'.
Adele's debut album '19' charted at Number One in the UK upon its release in January 2008. It has since gone on to sell over 500,000 copies.
Neon Neon onstage at the Mercury Prize ceremony on London's Park Lane, September 9. Gruff Rhys and co were joined by Har Mar Superstar, who guested on Neon Neon's Mercury-nominated 'Stainless Style' album. The funk oddball also joined the band on stage at Glastonbury back in June.
Neon Neon onstage with Har Mar Superstar at the Mercury Awards 2008. Gruff Rhys and co turned up to the ceremony in a DeLorean car. The electro act's debut album 'Stainless Style' is a concept album loosely based on the 80s car, which appeared in 'Back To The Future'.
Neon Neon's Gruff Rhys, who seems to be enjoying more success with side project Neon Neon than he's had with Super Furry Animals for some time.
Estelle performs at the Nationwide Mercury Prize 2008 ceremony. The R&B star was nominated for her second album 'Shine'. It caps an impressive career resurgence for the London-based artist. Many people wrote her off when her 2004 debut album 'The 18th Day' sold less strongly than expected.
The Last Shadow Puppets opened the Nationwide Mercury Prize ceremony last night (September 9) in London with an orchestral performance of their album title track 'The Age Of The Understatement'. Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and The Rascals' Miles Kane were joined by producer James Ford on drums and eleven string and horn players as they opened the bash at the Grosvenor House Hotel.
Elbow closed the first section of the Nationwide Mercury Prize ceremony with the track 'The Loneliness Of A Tower Crane Driver' from their fourth album 'The Seldom Seen Kid'. They were later announced as winners of the award, which is adjudicated by a music industry panel.
Folk quartet Rachel Unthank And The Winterset received loud applause from the crowd after performing an ethereal version of the traditional folk song 'Blue Bleezing Blind Drunk', taken from their nominated second album 'The Bairns'.
Neon Neon, nominated for their record 'Stainless Style', brightened up the Mercury show by wearing medallions made of Lego.
Laura Marling performs 'Night Terrors', taken from her Mercury-nominated debut 'Alas I Cannot Swim', with her band at the Mercury ceremony in London, September 9.
At last night's Mercurys, British Sea Power decked out their amps in flags and performed 'No Lucifer', from their 'Do You Like Rock Music?' album, joined by their customary violinist, cornet player and the London Bulgarian Choir. Accepting their award, the band left an apple on the plinth, which led host Jools Holland to jokingly accuse them of bribing the judges.
Laura Marling was amongst the 2008 Mercury nominees for her debut album 'Alas I Cannot Swim'. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter was once refused access to one of her own performances for being underage.
Rachel Unthank And The Winterset pose for photographers at the 2008 Mercury Prize ceremony. Their 2007 sophomore album, 'The Bairns', was nominated but did not win.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, nominated for their collaboration 'Raising Sand', turned up to the awards but did not perform. However, accepting the nomination, the Led Zeppelin frontman said: "Working with Alison has given me such heart and so much joy - thank you Alison!"
Nationwide Mercury Music Prize nominee Estelle handles her trophy for being amongst the 12 nominated artists at this year's awards, held in London last night. The London-born R&B singer was selected by a panel of music critics for her album 'Shine' but missed out on the prize to Manchester rock veterans Elbow.