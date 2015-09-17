23 Incredible Photos That Defined Festival Season 2015

Stick your tent and wellies back in the cupboard under the stairs – festival season is over for another year. Capturing the madness and muddiness every step of the way were NME’s crack team of photographers, who across the summer jostled their way to the front of performances by the biggest and best in music to sit on NME.com. Here’s 23 of their finest…

Catfish and the Bottlemen – Glastonbury, June 2015. By Jordan Hughes.

Run The Jewels – Glastonbury, June 2015. By Derek Bremner.

Flaming Lips – Liverpool Sound City, May 2015. By Ben Bentley.

Wolf Alice – Reading Festival, August 2015. By Jenn Five.

The Vaccines – Latitude, July 2015. By Jenn Five.

Limp Bizkit – Reading Festival, August 2015. By Laura Palmer.

Black Honey – The Great Escape, May 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Tyler, The Creator – Coachella, April 2015. By Pooneh Ghana.

The Maccabees – Glastonbury, June 2015. By Jordan Hughes.

The Libertines – Reading Festival, August 2015. By Wunmi Onibudo.

Royal Blood – Coachella, April 2015. By Pooneh Ghana.

Peace – Glastonbury, June 2015. By Jenn Five.

Slaves – Live At Leeds, May 2015. By Danny Payne.

Kiss – Download Festival, May 2015. By Andy Ford.

King Gizzard – Latitude, July 2015. By Jenn Five.

Ho99o9 – The Great Escape, May 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Hinds – Glastonbury, June 2015. By Laura Palmer.

Babymetal – Leeds Festival, August 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Blur – British Summer Time, June 2015. By Jenn Five.

Grace Jones – Festival No 6, September 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Live At Leeds, May 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Enter Shikari – Open’er 2015, July 2015. By Andy Hughes.

Charli XCX – Reading Festival, August 2015. By Jenn Five.