All Points East Festival: the best bits of both weekends in glorious photos

Bad Seeds guitarist Jim Sclavunos recently spoke to NME about his work with the band, and described the band’s preparation for their current tour.

“For this tour, we’ve been rehearsing loads of ‘new old songs’. It remains to be seen, but we always try to have a few surprises”, he said.

“There’s at least one song there that we’ve never done live. There’s always a spontaneity to us. I’ve been playing in the band since 1994 and we’ve played a lot. Another part of it comes from our personal inclinations, other parts are from a directive from Nick. He always keeps a very high bar and we need to be responsive to the unexpected – and actively seek it out. That’s how we roll!”