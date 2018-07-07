Community Festival: the ultimate indie disco in pictures

This is an image 1 of 10

Circa Waves got things going on the main stage, blitzing through a raucous set in front of their trademark red back drop. Chants of 'Three Lions' dominated the pauses between songs, with Kieran Shudall egging on the footie sing-a-longs, declaring "England are going to win the World Cup, it's fucking guaranteed!" Finishing with the one two punch of 'Stuck in My Teeth' and 'T-Shirt Weather', somehow the audience of rowdy teens managed to summon up the energy to open up swirling mosh pits in the 26C heat.