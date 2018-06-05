Governors Ball 2018 kicked off summer in New York with unmissable live action from Travis Scott to Wolf Alice – in photos

The New York festival featured star turns from the likes of Travis Scott, Wolf Alice, Slaves, N.E.R.D., and more

Summer in New York doesn’t really begin until Governors Ball weekend. Every year, the long-running festival takes over Randall’s Island Park in the middle of the Harlem River and brings with it some of the biggest stars and buzziest new acts. This year was no different with headline performances from Jack White, Travis Scott, and Eminem, plus unforgettable appearances from Wolf Alice, Slaves, N.E.R.D., Billie Eilish, Diplo and Mark Ronson‘s Silk City, and so many more. Check out the live action from Governors Ball 2018 below.