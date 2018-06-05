Trending:

Governors Ball 2018 kicked off summer in New York with unmissable live action from Travis Scott to Wolf Alice – in photos

Rhian Daly

The New York festival featured star turns from the likes of Travis Scott, Wolf Alice, Slaves, N.E.R.D., and more

Summer in New York doesn’t really begin until Governors Ball weekend. Every year, the long-running festival takes over Randall’s Island Park in the middle of the Harlem River and brings with it some of the biggest stars and buzziest new acts. This year was no different with headline performances from Jack White, Travis Scott, and Eminem, plus unforgettable appearances from Wolf Alice, Slaves, N.E.R.D., Billie Eilish, Diplo and Mark Ronson‘s Silk City, and so many more. Check out the live action from Governors Ball 2018 below.

Slaves at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 1 of 19

Slaves

Slaves kicked things off in fiery form on Friday (June 1), with a ferocious and funny performance on the Main Stage.

Slaves at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 2 of 19

Slaves

When the duo were done, they took a novel approach to making their exit - climbing off stage and skipping through the crowd to a nearby bar.

Maggie Rogers at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 3 of 19

Maggie Rogers

The much buzzed about Maggie Rogers previewed new music and recent singles 'Fallingwater' and 'Split Stones' during an impressive and emotional debut performance at the New York festival.

Wolf Alice at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 4 of 19

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice closed their US tour with an early afternoon performance on the Bacardi Stage, showing no matter what time they play they're always an unbeatable live force.

Shawn Mendes at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 5 of 19

Shawn Mendes

Canadian teen pop star Shawn Mendes drew one of the biggest crowds of the weekend as he mixed tracks from his self-titled new album with older hits like 'Stitches'.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 6 of 19

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Yeah Yeah Yeahs continued their celebration of 15-year-old debut album 'Fever To Tell' by returning to the city that birthed the record.

Jack White at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 7 of 19

Jack White

Jack White headlined the Main Stage on Friday night, bringing White Stripes classics and his own complex blues-rock solo tracks to NYC.

Travis Scott at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 8 of 19

Travis Scott

Saturday night (June 2) headliner Travis Scott teased his upcoming album 'AstroWorld' for an enormous crowd, opening his set with the unreleased 'Stargazing'.

Silk City at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Rohofoto/Press
This is an image 9 of 19

Silk City

Diplo and Mark Ronson debuted their Silk City project, which pays homage to "great dance music cities" like Paris, Detroit, Chicago, and London, on Saturday night (June 2).

2 Chainz at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 10 of 19

2 Chainz

Georgia's 2 Chainz was on top form as he brought recent EP 'The Play Don't Care Who Makes It' to the Honda Stage.

Pusha T at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 11 of 19

Pusha T

Push took a break from beefing with Drake to replace Brockhampton on the line-up on Saturday, and his fans made it clear whose side they were on, chanting "Fuck Drake" between tracks.

The Gaslight Anthem at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 12 of 19

The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 'The '59 Sound' album by playing the record in full on the Honda Stage.

Eminem at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Rohofoto/Press
This is an image 13 of 19

Eminem

Eminem closed out the festival with a guest-filled set on Sunday (June 3). Phresher, Skylar Grey, Royce da 5'9", and 50 Cent all joined him on stage.

Billie Eilish at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 14 of 19

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish drew a passionate and extremely loud crowd to her American Eagle set. Fans sang her lyrics back at her with such force the teen star was barely audible in parts.

Kali Uchis at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 15 of 19

Kali Uchis

Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis treated the Gov Ball audience to flawless renditions of songs from her debut album 'Isolation'.

Margo Price at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 16 of 19

Margo Price

Margo Price brought some country flavour to the weekend with her wry and wonderful set on the Bacardi Stage.

N.E.R.D. at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 17 of 19

N.E.R.D.

The recently returned group, led by Pharrell Williams, dropped classics ('Lapdance', 'Rockstar'), a Neptunes medley (Migos' 'Stir Fry', Snoop Dogg's 'Drop It Like It's Hot'), and new bangers ('Lemon') in front of a huge audience on the Honda Stage.

The Struts at Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 18 of 19

The Struts

Derby's The Struts brought out their finest outfits for their showcase of their glam-rock tunes.

Governors Ball 2018 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: @charlesreagan/Press
This is an image 19 of 19

Governors Ball 2018

Fireworks shot out from behind the Main Stage, with a stunning view of the Manhattan skyline in the background, as the festival came to a close on Sunday night. See you next year, Gov Ball!