The best backstage snaps from Governors Ball 2018, from Shawn Mendes to Billie Eilish

Hanging out with the stars of the New York festival
If you’ve ever wondered what backstage at a festival looks like, it’s usually a lot of white trailers, fancy drinks, and bands being coerced into standing in the shrubbery by NME photographers. Governors Ball 2018 was no different, as these photos of everyone, from pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes to punk pair Slaves, will attest.
Sylvan Esso
The two sides of Sylvan Esso: killer poise and a ton of fun.
Billie Eilish
Rising pop Billie Eilish comes back down to Earth after an incredible performance on the American Eagle stage.
Wolf Alice
Sombre, relief, happiness, exhaustion: Wolf Alice model the four stages of wrapping up your North American tour.
Vic Mensa
He might have chopped off his dreadlocks, but the punk as fuck Vic Mensa hasn't lost any of his power.
The Struts
Derby's The Struts before donning their incredibly glam stage outfits.
Slaves
Slaves take some time to be at one with nature after opening Gov Ball with a bang.
Chvrches
Chvrches' Iain Cook didn't get the memo about looking moodily to your left for this one.
Confidence Man
Janet Planet uses bandmate Sugar Bones' to get her post-performance stretches done.
Cut Copy
Aussies Cut Copy head into the bushes.
Kelela
Kelela, here, showing how to master a simple pose full of attitude.
Margo Price
And here's Margo Price effortlessly picking up her lead.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes lighting up (or should we say illuminating) an otherwise drab bit of backstage.