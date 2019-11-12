Iceland Airwaves 2019: The story of the festival in stunning pictures

Iceland Airwaves took place this past weekend (Nov 7-9) across venues in the nation’s capital of Reykjavik. Now in its 20th edition, the festival has become a staple in enthusiasts for both new music and those wanting to see the biggest artists knocking around.

Down at Gaukurinn, punters could witness fearless punk upstarts from the Faroe Islands, while further across town, there were sets from both huge international artist and homegrown success stories. Here’s what went down at the tastemaking festival