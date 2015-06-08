Mac DeMarco, Wolf Alice, Gaz Coombes And More: 13 Fun Backstage Portraits From Field Day 2015

Ever wondered what kind of magical, marvellous things are going on backstage at the best music festivals? Wonder no more: this past weekend (June 6 – 7), NME photographer Jenn Five was at London’s Field Day festival, in Victoria Park, to capture candid photographs of everyone from Eagulls and Ex Hex to Django Django and Spector. Take a look at her amazing shots below.

Tune-Yards: not exactly a fan of Field Day’s amusement rides. Jenn Five/NME

LA rock band Allah-Las enjoy a spot of sunbathing backstage. Jenn Five/NME

Scottish indie heroes Django Django, loitering near the festival entrance. Jenn Five/NME

Here’s Leeds post-punk Eagulls, looking dapper before taking to the stage. Jenn Five/NME

Wolf Alice’s Ellie Roswell and Swim Deep’s Austin Williams together backstage. Jenn Five/NME

The righteous Ex Hex, on the lookout for a new getaway vehicle. Jenn Five/NME

Gaz Coombes makes sure his shades are on straight. Jenn Five/NME

London newbies Gengahr having a sit-down backstage. Jenn Five/NME

Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco gets at one with nature. Jenn Five/NME

Diiv’s Zachary Cole Smith and Sky Ferreira getting in the festival spirit. Jenn Five/NME

Enjoying the good weather while it lasts: Spector backstage at Field Day. Jenn Five/NME

US indie duo Sylvan Esso. Jenn Five/NME

We spy Viet Cong – with cans of Red Stripe in tow – larking about in the backstage area… . Jenn Five/NME