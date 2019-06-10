This is an image 8 of 23

Headlining the Sounds of the Near Future stage, Chris(tine) and the Queens offer a full dazzling arena pop production to an intimate crowd that made her performance feel even more life-affirming. "This show is extra special because I can actually see your faces,” she said as she led her dancers through inventive choreography to the funky likes of ‘Comme si’ and ‘Tilted’. “You can call me Chris now,” she added, referring to the alter-ego she’s adopted for the 2018 album of the same name. “We don’t have time for ‘-tine and the Queens. These are urgent times!”