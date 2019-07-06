Open’er Festival 2019 went Stranger Things mad with interviews with the cast and a replica of the Palace Arcade

With less than 24 hours until the third season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, cast members Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin – who play Mike Wheeler and Lucas Sinclair in the series respectively – swung by Open’er for a Q&A session, and seemed to be having fun hanging out with the likes of Idles backstage. Not only that, the Gdynia-based festival boasts a replica of the Palace Arcade. Check out these pics.
Drawing a sizable crowd, actors Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin took part in a Q &A about Stranger Things at Open’er on Wednesday (3 July), less than 24 hours before season three dropped. ““I never thought I’d be at a music festival in Poland talking about a TV Show,” said Finn. “That’s very cool”.
Asked about the difficulty of keeping plot points secret, Caleb replied: “The first season, we didn’t think it was going to be as big as it was and we didn’t care about spoilers. We just told everyone everything about it, like ‘This happens and Will goes missing! And a slug comes out of him!'. And then Netflix did a meeting – they were like we need you not to say that!”
A replica of the Stranger Things arcade was filled with retro coin-ops – such as Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Dig Dug. Bonus geek points for any fans entering ‘MADMAX’ as their high score name. Queues snaked around the block to enter it.
There's a reason for these punters gimlet-eyed concentration.....
That's because high scores could be exchanged for Stranger Things swag.
Somebody's Pac-Man prowess has paid off as they leave with a haul.
Button mashing FTW,
See: all that dedication to Frogger has paid off, as this chap wins a book. Other prizes included Stranger Things-branded sunglasses, stickers, posters and comics.
Some fans even cosplayed their favourite characters, such as Eleven