Optimus Alive Festival – 35 Awesome Photos

Lisbon’s Optimus Alive festival was a roaring success. There was new material from Warpaint and Mumford And Sons, an REM cover from Radiohead, and meanwhile, Morcheeba saved the day after Florence And The Machine were forced to pull out due to Flo’s vocal problems. Frankly we can’t wait to do it all again next year. Check out some of our favourite photos from the festival below…



Big Deal’s KC Underwood tells off an audience member who didn’t do their homework. Photo: Tom Martin



Main stage, Optimus festival. Photo: Tom Martin



Alice and KC from Big Deal play the festival, which took place in Lisbon. Photo: Tom Martin



Buraka Som Sistema take to the stage. Photo: Tom Martin



We hope Lisa Hannigan’s wearing sun cream. Photo: Tom Martin

The Maccabees probably didn’t need their jackets in the end. Photo: Tom Martin



Punters enjoy the sunny Portuguese site. Photo: Tom Martin



It was Maccabbees bassist Rupert Jarvis’ birthday that day, so singer Orlando led the crowd in a band rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’. Photo: Tom Martin



The Maccabees closed their set with recent single, ‘Pelican’. Photo: Tom Martin



Metronomy’s Joe Mount rocks pastels. Photo: Tom Martin



Justice keep it pared back. Well, as much as they can. Photo: Tom Martin



Metronomy closed the entire festival, performing at 3.10am. Photo: Tom Martin



The Miles Kane fan club awaits. Photo: Tom Martin



Kane doesn’t disappoint. Photo: Tom Martin



Last-minute Florence And The Machine replacements, Morcheeba chill things out. Photo: Tom Martin



Singer Skye Edwards brings a touch of glamour to the stage. Photo: Tom Martin



Spirits are high in the crowd. Photo: Tom Martin



A very dapper Marcus Mumford showcases new tracks from upcoming album ‘Babel’. Photo: Tom Martin



Ten points to Charlie Fink’s tailor. Photo: Tom Martin



Noah And The Whale receive a warm welcome. Photo: Tom Martin



Charlie Fink cools off. Photo: Tom Martin



Thom Yorke and co perform. Photo: Tom Martin



Radiohead’s set at Optimus included a cover of REM’s ‘The One I Love’. Photo: Tom Martin



Gary Lightbody has a good stretch. Photo: Tom Martin



Santigold goes with Sesame Street chic Photo: Tom Martin



SBTRKT reveals the man behind the mask Photo: Tom Martin



Snow Patrol ditch the jackets Photo: Tom Martin



Ian Brown tries to remember how to play tambourine Photo: Tom Martin



Ian always knew that this jacket would come in handy one day Photo: Tom Martin



The Cure played an epic three hour set. Photo: Tom Martin



The Cure played a final encore of ‘10.15 On A Saturday Night’ and ‘Killing An Arab’. Photo: Tom Martin



Jamie Hince and Kills bandmate Alison Mosshart performed with gospel singers onstage.Photo: Tom Martin



Alison Mosshart kills it, presumably after hearing that Thom Yorke is watching from the side of stage. Photo: Tom Martin



Tricky prays for another Beyonce duet Photo: Tom Martin



Warpaint debuted three new tracks at Optimus Alive, with singers Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman sharing vocals. Photo: Tom Martin