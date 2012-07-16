Optimus Alive Festival – 35 Awesome Photos

Lisbon’s Optimus Alive festival was a roaring success. There was new material from Warpaint and Mumford And Sons, an REM cover from Radiohead, and meanwhile, Morcheeba saved the day after Florence And The Machine were forced to pull out due to Flo’s vocal problems. Frankly we can’t wait to do it all again next year. Check out some of our favourite photos from the festival below…
Big Deal’s KC Underwood tells off an audience member who didn’t do their homework. Photo: Tom Martin
Main stage, Optimus festival. Photo: Tom Martin
Alice and KC from Big Deal play the festival, which took place in Lisbon. Photo: Tom Martin
Buraka Som Sistema take to the stage. Photo: Tom Martin
We hope Lisa Hannigan’s wearing sun cream. Photo: Tom Martin
The Maccabees probably didn’t need their jackets in the end. Photo: Tom Martin
Punters enjoy the sunny Portuguese site. Photo: Tom Martin
It was Maccabbees bassist Rupert Jarvis’ birthday that day, so singer Orlando led the crowd in a band rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’. Photo: Tom Martin
The Maccabees closed their set with recent single, ‘Pelican’. Photo: Tom Martin
Metronomy’s Joe Mount rocks pastels. Photo: Tom Martin
Justice keep it pared back. Well, as much as they can. Photo: Tom Martin
Metronomy closed the entire festival, performing at 3.10am. Photo: Tom Martin
The Miles Kane fan club awaits. Photo: Tom Martin
Kane doesn’t disappoint. Photo: Tom Martin
Last-minute Florence And The Machine replacements, Morcheeba chill things out. Photo: Tom Martin
Singer Skye Edwards brings a touch of glamour to the stage. Photo: Tom Martin
Spirits are high in the crowd. Photo: Tom Martin
A very dapper Marcus Mumford showcases new tracks from upcoming album ‘Babel’. Photo: Tom Martin
Ten points to Charlie Fink’s tailor. Photo: Tom Martin
Noah And The Whale receive a warm welcome. Photo: Tom Martin
Charlie Fink cools off. Photo: Tom Martin
Thom Yorke and co perform. Photo: Tom Martin
Radiohead’s set at Optimus included a cover of REM’s ‘The One I Love’. Photo: Tom Martin
Gary Lightbody has a good stretch. Photo: Tom Martin
Santigold goes with Sesame Street chic Photo: Tom Martin
SBTRKT reveals the man behind the mask Photo: Tom Martin
Snow Patrol ditch the jackets Photo: Tom Martin
Ian Brown tries to remember how to play tambourine Photo: Tom Martin
Ian always knew that this jacket would come in handy one day Photo: Tom Martin
The Cure played an epic three hour set. Photo: Tom Martin
The Cure played a final encore of ‘10.15 On A Saturday Night’ and ‘Killing An Arab’. Photo: Tom Martin
Jamie Hince and Kills bandmate Alison Mosshart performed with gospel singers onstage.Photo: Tom Martin
Alison Mosshart kills it, presumably after hearing that Thom Yorke is watching from the side of stage. Photo: Tom Martin
Tricky prays for another Beyonce duet Photo: Tom Martin
Warpaint debuted three new tracks at Optimus Alive, with singers Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman sharing vocals. Photo: Tom Martin