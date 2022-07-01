Check out NME’s exclusive, intimate portraits of famous faces at Glastonbury 2022

Unfortunately, one of the greatest parties in the world – the Pilton bash that is Glastonbury – is now but a hazy memory. But that doesn’t mean we can’t relive the amazing weekend through some similarly amazing pictures of some of our favourite acts who rocked Worthy Farm. A few of the weekend’s hottest performers popped over to see us and have a chat with us about the Glastonbury experiences. We also got to snap them dressed down in their festival-ready outfits, and we wouldn’t want to deprive you of such fabulous sights, so here we’ve wrapped them up together in a beautiful gallery – just for you.
Griff
This is a charming one from our selection because on-the-rise singer-songwriter, Griff, looks like she’s shot a teen drama cast photo. High School Musical 4: Glastonbury.
Sigrid
Sigrid is in wellies and a dress for Glasto Fashion Week 2022
Pete Doherty
We took the liberty of snapping a Libertine.Doesn’t Pete look sweet?
Jarvis Cocker
This is how you look classy at Glastonbury.
Ashnikko
Ashnikko‘s all smiles – and no wonder!
Beabadoobee
When someone says, “Act natural,” and Beabadoobee understand the assignment.
Yungblud
Why the sour look, sir?
HAIM
All the best things really do come in threes.
Leon Bridges
Rodin’s The Thinker reimagined.
ArrDee
What do you expect for from this cheeky wannabe rockstar?
Declan McKenna
Peek a boo!
Joy Crookes
And the category is face.
Blossoms
The fivesome get all intimate just for us.
Greta Thunburg
Imagine meeting the world’s most prolific climate change activist of modern times while watching Mitski. And look at the backdrop: proof that fate exists.
Easy Life
With the co-ordinated jackets and ties, Easy Life are looking like your favourite boy band here.
Inhaler
The inspiration for this one is definitely ’00s band tee-loving, punk rock-soundtracked teen superhero classics.
Róisin Murphy
Róisin looks like she’s out of this world in this tin foil-y pic. Well, that’s the Glastonbury look.