Check out NME’s exclusive, intimate portraits of famous faces at Glastonbury 2022

Unfortunately, one of the greatest parties in the world – the Pilton bash that is Glastonbury – is now but a hazy memory. But that doesn’t mean we can’t relive the amazing weekend through some similarly amazing pictures of some of our favourite acts who rocked Worthy Farm. A few of the weekend’s hottest performers popped over to see us and have a chat with us about the Glastonbury experiences. We also got to snap them dressed down in their festival-ready outfits, and we wouldn’t want to deprive you of such fabulous sights, so here we’ve wrapped them up together in a beautiful gallery – just for you.

Griff

This is a charming one from our selection because on-the-rise singer-songwriter, Griff, looks like she’s shot a teen drama cast photo. High School Musical 4: Glastonbury.

Sigrid

Advertisement

Sigrid is in wellies and a dress for Glasto Fashion Week 2022

Pete Doherty

We took the liberty of snapping a Libertine.Doesn’t Pete look sweet?

Jarvis Cocker

This is how you look classy at Glastonbury.

Ashnikko

Advertisement

Ashnikko‘s all smiles – and no wonder!

Beabadoobee

When someone says, “Act natural,” and Beabadoobee understand the assignment.

Yungblud

Why the sour look, sir?

HAIM

All the best things really do come in threes.

Leon Bridges

Rodin’s The Thinker reimagined.

ArrDee

What do you expect for from this cheeky wannabe rockstar?

Declan McKenna

Peek a boo!

Joy Crookes

And the category is face.

Blossoms

The fivesome get all intimate just for us.

Greta Thunburg

Imagine meeting the world’s most prolific climate change activist of modern times while watching Mitski. And look at the backdrop: proof that fate exists.

Easy Life

With the co-ordinated jackets and ties, Easy Life are looking like your favourite boy band here.

Inhaler

The inspiration for this one is definitely ’00s band tee-loving, punk rock-soundtracked teen superhero classics.

Róisin Murphy

Róisin looks like she’s out of this world in this tin foil-y pic. Well, that’s the Glastonbury look.