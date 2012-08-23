Reading And Leeds Festivals 2012 in photos

This is an image 108 of 324

Graham Coxon was charmingly grouchy on the NME Stage at Leeds: "It seems like you're really far away and there's loads of orange jackets and photographers between us," he told the crowd. "Is this what festivals are gonna be like in the future? It's shit. (Pause) But this is Leeds! I dunno, maybe if you push forward the barrier will come down and we can all be closer."