Reading And Leeds Festivals 2012 in photos

It's almost time for Reading and Leeds 2013! To get you in the mood, here's the best photos from last year's festivals. Here's Kasabian headlining the Saturday night at Reading.
The masses at Leeds get in the party mood as Kasabian bring the house down.
Guitarist Serge Pizzorno - rocking the rock'n'roll shaman look - onstage at Leeds. The band paid tribute to astronaut Neil Armstrong, who died at the age of 82, during their set.
Kasabian bring 'Velociraptor!' to Leeds as they headline the Main Stage on Sunday evening (August 26).
Hands up who wants to see Foo Fighters! Dave Grohl in 'Rock God' mode as he powers through the band's headline set at Reading on Sunday night (August 26), bringing the festival to a close.
Bad news for Foo Fighters fans - their Reading And Leeds Festivals shows are set to be their last for a while, with Dave Grohl suggesting there won't be any more gigs in support of their 'Wasting Light' LP. "Well, well, well. The fucking Reading festival," he told the crowd. "You guys realise we've got a lot of songs to play. It's the last show of the tour and it's the last show for a long time.''
Grohl also used the band's set to pay tribute to his former Nirvana bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. Before launching into their new single 'These Days', he told the crowd: "I'd like to dedicate this song to a couple of people who couldn't be here tonight. This one's for Krist and this one's for Kurt.''
The Foos' Reading set was a real treat for hardcore fans, drawing upon their entire back-catalogue including seven tracks from their self-titled debut album and a very rare airing of 'Winnebago', which featured on 'Pocketwatch', the cassette tape Grohl recorded on his own before he put the band together.
Justice bring some French class - and a whole shedload of electronic equipment and gadgetry - to Reading's final day on the NME/Radio 1 Stage. How much do you think it costs to transport that lot!?
The Cribs were in fine spirits during their Sunday slot on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds, with their gigs serving as a 10th anniversary homecoming show. "This was the first festival we ever played," said frontman Ryan Jarman, "so, er, thank you very much." Not the greatest speech, we'll grant you - but the sentiment was there.
Look at these happy punters! A lot of folk at Leeds were excited to see Wakefield's finest, The Cribs, showcase their 'In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull' album - as well as the finest hits from their back-catalogue.
The Black Keys have spent the last year or so becoming one of the finest rock bands on the planet, bar none. Here they are, showing exactly why they've become such stadium-slaying favourites, during their Main Stage slot at Reading on Sunday.
'Oi! You on the shoulders! Get down - YOU'RE BLOCKING MY VIEW!' Ah, the joys of festival etiquette...
There's only two of 'em, but The Black Keys make one mightily pleasing racket. Drummer Patrick Carney, here, thwacking his drums and making us go all head-over-heels once more.
The Vaccines pulled a massive crowd to their Main Stage gig at Leeds on Sunday. Singer Justin Young seemed pleased with how it all went, telling the audience: "This time last year we played the NME Stage and it was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played. So thank you for coming along and making this one even better."
Justin and co onstage, and playing under a pretty snazzy backdrop. Anyone who saw the band over the weekend was treated to a slew of songs from their new LP 'The Vaccines Come Of Age' including new single 'Teenage Icon', as well as 'Ghost Town' and 'Bad Mood'. The album's released on September 3.
Trash Talk don't fancy walking backstage after their gig at the Lock Up stage at Reading on Sunday - far better to crowdsurf and get a free journey out of the venue, eh?
Circle pit time at Reading on Sunday.
Trash Talk play Reading's Lock Up Stage. Dave Grohl was spotted watching from the side of the stage.
Look at this friendly chap - this is exactly the friendly, welcoming atmosphere one gets if they pop down to Reading for the weekend. Who wouldn't want to be friends with him?
Enter Shikari - with a wheelbarrow, no less - on the Main Stage at Leeds on Sunday. Why a wheelbarrow? Your guess is as good as ours.
Enter Shikari pulling a massive crowd. And, if that weren't enough, the band popped by the NME Spotify Signing Tent, too, to mingle with fans and dole out a few autographs. What nice boys.
That's one hell of a view, isn't it?
It's been a brilliant 12 months for Rou Reynolds and the rest of Enter Shikari, as their third LP 'A Flash Flood Of Colour' scored them a Number Four album. So what better way to crown off a blinding 12 months than by entertaining their growing legion of fans from the Main Stage at Leeds?
Two Door Cinema Club play a surprise acoustic set on the BBC Introducing Stage ahead of their NME/Radio Stage performance at Reading, Sunday.
The view from the BBC Introducing stage as Two Door Cinema Club serenade the Reading crowd.
Alex Trimble gets mesmerised by his fretboard during Two Door Cinema Club's Reading set.
Unless the situation changes drastically in the near future, we're pretty sure these two gents are the front-runners for the hallowed 'Sign Of The Weekend' gong.
Dry The River's 'Shallow Bed' is possibly one of the finest, understated debut albums of 2012 so far. Here they are on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Sunday evening - and hopefully winning over a few more converts in the process.
Thank God it's a Bank Holiday on the Monday - plenty of time to recover from the mud, booze and general all-round fun that going to Reading And Leeds Festivals always brings.
SCUM's Tom Cohen has a Stevie Nicks moment on the Festival Republic Stage at Reading on Sunday.
SCUM get a little bit intense during their Sunday afternoon Reading set.
What an intimidating trio: Band Of Skulls getting their game faces on backstage at Reading on Sunday.
Sunday at Reading: It's alright for some!
That cheeky chap can't work out how he's ended up in this photo, can he?
He's not with Gallows anymore, but Frank Carter's still adored by man: check out the punters desperate to grab a bit of the singer's flesh.
New band, same old scenes: Frank Carter gives it his throat-tearing best as Pure Love hit the NME/Radio 1 stage at Leeds on the closing day.
Punters trying to catch a glimpse of Pure Love, despite having their view obscured by those massive bloody balls.
Howler on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading on Sunday. Are they comparing plectrum size?
Howler's Jordan Gatesmith definitely takes home the Guitar of the Day prize.
Jordan Gatesmith channels Steven Tyler during Howler's set on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading.
Sunday at Reading. Your guess is as good as ours.
Cramped conditions at the human petting zoo in Leeds.
Pulled Apart By Horses compare 'taches at Reading on Sunday.
Pulled Apart By Horses: Some band members are more touchy-feely than others.
I can see your tent from here! View of Leeds from the air on Sunday.
Aw, look at the big softies! Howler get up close and personal with their fans at the NME Spotify Signing Tent.
Er, we're not sure you'll all fit in there, unfortunately: Howler larking around near the lavs backstage at Reading.
Fans compare swag at Reading on Sunday.
"Now why did you have to go and spoil it by wearing blue?"
The Signing Tent at Reading. Wonder what the day's most unusual request was?
Howler in the Signing Tent at Reading: stop posing and get scribbling!
The View at Reading on Sunday. Please, no jokes about how long they've had their jeans on.
Kasabian played 18 songs on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday, including covers of The Beatles' 'She Loves You' and Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'.
Kasabian also packed their Reading headline set with their own hits, including 'Shoot The Runner', 'Club Foot', 'Fire' and 'Empire'.
The crowd watching Kasabian on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday. Frontman Tom Meighan thanked them for braving the boggy conditions.
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shows off his chops on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday.
"I've got you all in the palm of my hands..." Kasabian headline Reading on Saturday.
So Tom, is that T-shirt supposed to look like a skeleton?
Somewhere behind those dazzling white lights are the five members of Kasabian...
Someone should really have taught Tom Meighan to do a proper Usain Bolt impression.
Sleigh Bells slam it down on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds on Saturday.
Sleigh Bells fans in Leeds put their hands in the air like they just d... you know the rest.
The Cure played a whopping THIRTY THREE songs on the Main Stage at Leeds on Saturday night.
The Cure thrilled the Leeds crowds with performances of 'Friday I'm In Love', 'Just Like Heaven', 'Lovecats', Boys Don't Cry' and many more during an epic two-and-a-half hour set.
The Cure's Robert Smith: a man who must know a bit about smoke machines by now.
The Maccabees deliver a 15-song set on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Saturday.
"Hands up if you want The Maccabees to play 'Pelican'?"
The Maccabees at Leeds on Saturday. It's not just The Cure who've got a smoke machine, you know.
The crowd throwing shapes for The Maccabees at the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Saturday.
Careful Florence, this is Reading, you don't know what could land in your hand...
Cedric from At The Drive-In could have the best pair of maracas at Reading.
Saturday at Reading: Something tells us that tie was never tightened the way your grandfather would do it.
At The Drive-In rock out on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading on Saturday.
Metronomy bring a bit of 'The English Riviera' to the Dance Stage at Reading on Saturday.
Metronomy's Anna Prior gives amazing drummerface.
Paramore's Hayley Williams salutes the crowd at the Main Stage at Leeds on Saturday.
Fortunately Paramore's Jeremy Davis has the legs for shorts.
The Cribs play Reading's NME/Radio 1 Stage. Their intro music for the weekend? Kiss's 'God Gave Rock N Roll To You'.
Veronica Falls play Reading's Festival Republic Stage.
Found love in a tent: Veronica Falls at Reading's Festival Republic Stage.
Katy B on Reading's Dance Stage. Light relief in her show came when she invited a somewhat merry fan from the crowd to come and sit on stage with her.
Current NME cover stars The Vaccines hit Reading's Main Stage. They invited NME on their tourbus for a nosy around – it was parked right next to Green Day's.
Courteeners fan holds up a banner in reference to the track 'Last Of The Ladies'. To be fair, it does look like a bit of a sausage party.
The Courteeners play the NME Radio 1 Stage in Leeds.
Large group of mime artists enjoying The Courteeners on Leeds's NME Radio 1 Stage, Saturday.
Twin Atlantic pose for the cameras on Saturday at Reading. During their set, fans formed a human pyramid.
Rapper/singer Azealia Banks thrills the Dance Stage at Reading.
Saturday, Dance Stage, Reading
Azealia Banks drops beats, rhymes – and the C-bomb – on Reading's Dance Stage.
Mastodon live up to Reading's reputation for hard rock greatness on the NME/Radio 1 Stage on Saturday.
Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds gets big air on Reading's Main Stage. Not pictured: tiny trampoline.
"I am the resurrection," thinks man in Reading crowd on Saturday.
Enter Shikari bring their high energy show to the Main Stage at Reading.
Enter Shikari's Chris Batten pulls classic rock pose number 135, the 'monitor lunge'.
It's the only way to travel.
Crystal Castles bring their thrill-packed set to the Main Stage in Leeds.
Fans watch Bombay Bicycle Club in Leeds.
London's glossy indie poppers Bombay Bicycle Club play Leeds.
Alt-J on the Festival Republic stage in Leeds.
Alt-J fans getting their triangles on in Leeds. Good job they didn't call themselves Alt-A: much harder to make one of these – 'å' – with your fingers.
Secret, surprise guests Alt J bring geometrically correct triangle-pop to the Festival Republic in Leeds.
Dog Is Dead play Reading's Festival Republic Stage on Saturday.
Two members of Metronomy are bloody brilliant at posing in photographs. Here, they attempt the 'say wha--?' and the 'whatchoo talkin' about?'. The other two members: better pull your socks up quick.
Metronomy's fan gets a warm welcome at their Reading signing tent session.
Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos singing, or possibly crying: he told NME before this Leeds show that English crowds "terrify me a little bit".
This probably seemed like a good idea at the time.
Graham Coxon was charmingly grouchy on the NME Stage at Leeds: "It seems like you're really far away and there's loads of orange jackets and photographers between us," he told the crowd. "Is this what festivals are gonna be like in the future? It's shit. (Pause) But this is Leeds! I dunno, maybe if you push forward the barrier will come down and we can all be closer."
Bouncing Souls get down with the kids at the Lock Up Stage in Leeds.
Readers, would you eat this man's sausage?
The Hives rock the lords-a-leaping look in Leeds. Looks like Howlin' Pelle would make a great hurdler.
Hives fans represent for the band's native Sweden on Saturday at the NME Radio 1 Stage in Leeds.
The Hives: also available for funerals and for scaring small children.
The Vaccines, chillin' behind a fence. Just think: you may have been on the other side of that fence, but you'd never know.
Freddie Cowan: Vaccines guitarist and graffiti scourge of London. Is there nothing he won't tag?
In the absence of a fire, these Leeds-goers assembled a pile of rubbish and imagined the warming effects of burning it.
Yorkshire's self-described "undead blues-stoner-punk duo" Wet Nuns play BBC Introducing Stage, Leeds
Wet Nuns's Lecky knows there's no drum there, right?
I remember when it was all fields round here. Leeds campsite on Saturday.
Santigold brightens up the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading.
This Reading-goer has a drinking problem – he keeps missing his mouth.
Santigold, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Festival-goers be warned: this is what happens if you fall asleep near a member of The Vaccines.
None of these are the real Prince Harry. We know because they're all fully clothed...
Oberhofer's Brad Oberhofer at Reading on Saturday. No stage can contain him.
Flying the flag: Odd Future play the Main Stage at Reading.
Straight outta Caversham, more like.
Odd Future's Tyler The Creator on Reading's Main Stage.
Los Campesinos! line up at Reading.
Los Campesinos!, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading
Ah yes, the old sumo kings in tutus thing. At least try and be original.
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Leeds
Point at a punk. Not with that finger, cheeky...
Grimes packs Reading's Dance Stage to the rafters.
Mystery Jets, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading
Mystery Jets, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading
Ceremony, Saturday, Lock Up Stage, Leeds
Ceremony, Saturday, Lock Up Stage, Leeds
Saturday, Reading
Pure Love, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Saturday, Reading
FIDLAR, Saturday, Festival Republic Stage, Leeds
FIDLAR, Saturday, Festival Republic Stage, Leeds
Mystery Jets, Saturday, Main Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Mystery Jets, Saturday, Main Stage, Reading
It was smiles all round until they needed to go for a wee...
Newcomer Jake Bugg was a secret guest on the BBC Introducing Stage. His La's-esque debut album has been on extremely heavy rotation in the NME office.
This is why you should always recycle cardboard boxes. Left lying around, innocent festival-goers can get stuck, causing great stress and confusion for the poor, helpless thing.
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Main Stage, Leeds
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Main Stage, Leeds
Friends, Saturday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds
Young Guns, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading
Friends, Saturday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds
Saturday, Reading
Palma Violets, Saturday, Festival Republic, Leeds
Enter Shikari, Saturday, Reading
Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading
Enter Shikari, Saturday, Reading
Blood Red Shoes, Saturday, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
Saturday, Reading
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.
Crowd for Justice, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds, Friday.
Pulled Apart By Horses, drawn on by rock stars.
Justice, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.
The Cure, Friday, Main Stage, Reading.
This is what your favourite band sees.
The Maccabees, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading
The Maccabees set list at Reading.
The Maccabees, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading.
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club fans in Leeds.
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.
Revellers in Leeds.
Foster The People, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading.
The Joy Formidable, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.
The Hives, Friday, Signing Stage, Reading.
The Hives prop up the fence at Reading.
Sleigh Bells, Friday, Festival Republic Stage, Reading
Alexis Krauss whips her hair back and forth.
Sleigh Bells, Friday, Festival Republic Stage, Reading.