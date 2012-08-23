Trending:

Reading And Leeds Festivals 2012 in photos

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
It's almost time for Reading and Leeds 2013! To get you in the mood, here's the best photos from last year's festivals. Here's Kasabian headlining the Saturday night at Reading.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
The masses at Leeds get in the party mood as Kasabian bring the house down.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Guitarist Serge Pizzorno - rocking the rock'n'roll shaman look - onstage at Leeds. The band paid tribute to astronaut Neil Armstrong, who died at the age of 82, during their set.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Kasabian bring 'Velociraptor!' to Leeds as they headline the Main Stage on Sunday evening (August 26).

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Hands up who wants to see Foo Fighters! Dave Grohl in 'Rock God' mode as he powers through the band's headline set at Reading on Sunday night (August 26), bringing the festival to a close.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Bad news for Foo Fighters fans - their Reading And Leeds Festivals shows are set to be their last for a while, with Dave Grohl suggesting there won't be any more gigs in support of their 'Wasting Light' LP. "Well, well, well. The fucking Reading festival," he told the crowd. "You guys realise we've got a lot of songs to play. It's the last show of the tour and it's the last show for a long time.''

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Grohl also used the band's set to pay tribute to his former Nirvana bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. Before launching into their new single 'These Days', he told the crowd: "I'd like to dedicate this song to a couple of people who couldn't be here tonight. This one's for Krist and this one's for Kurt.''

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
The Foos' Reading set was a real treat for hardcore fans, drawing upon their entire back-catalogue including seven tracks from their self-titled debut album and a very rare airing of 'Winnebago', which featured on 'Pocketwatch', the cassette tape Grohl recorded on his own before he put the band together.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Justice bring some French class - and a whole shedload of electronic equipment and gadgetry - to Reading's final day on the NME/Radio 1 Stage. How much do you think it costs to transport that lot!?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
The Cribs were in fine spirits during their Sunday slot on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds, with their gigs serving as a 10th anniversary homecoming show. "This was the first festival we ever played," said frontman Ryan Jarman, "so, er, thank you very much." Not the greatest speech, we'll grant you - but the sentiment was there.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Look at these happy punters! A lot of folk at Leeds were excited to see Wakefield's finest, The Cribs, showcase their 'In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull' album - as well as the finest hits from their back-catalogue.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
The Black Keys have spent the last year or so becoming one of the finest rock bands on the planet, bar none. Here they are, showing exactly why they've become such stadium-slaying favourites, during their Main Stage slot at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
'Oi! You on the shoulders! Get down - YOU'RE BLOCKING MY VIEW!' Ah, the joys of festival etiquette...

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
There's only two of 'em, but The Black Keys make one mightily pleasing racket. Drummer Patrick Carney, here, thwacking his drums and making us go all head-over-heels once more.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
The Vaccines pulled a massive crowd to their Main Stage gig at Leeds on Sunday. Singer Justin Young seemed pleased with how it all went, telling the audience: "This time last year we played the NME Stage and it was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played. So thank you for coming along and making this one even better."

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Justin and co onstage, and playing under a pretty snazzy backdrop. Anyone who saw the band over the weekend was treated to a slew of songs from their new LP 'The Vaccines Come Of Age' including new single 'Teenage Icon', as well as 'Ghost Town' and 'Bad Mood'. The album's released on September 3.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Trash Talk don't fancy walking backstage after their gig at the Lock Up stage at Reading on Sunday - far better to crowdsurf and get a free journey out of the venue, eh?

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Circle pit time at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Trash Talk play Reading's Lock Up Stage. Dave Grohl was spotted watching from the side of the stage.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Look at this friendly chap - this is exactly the friendly, welcoming atmosphere one gets if they pop down to Reading for the weekend. Who wouldn't want to be friends with him?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Enter Shikari - with a wheelbarrow, no less - on the Main Stage at Leeds on Sunday. Why a wheelbarrow? Your guess is as good as ours.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Enter Shikari pulling a massive crowd. And, if that weren't enough, the band popped by the NME Spotify Signing Tent, too, to mingle with fans and dole out a few autographs. What nice boys.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
That's one hell of a view, isn't it?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
It's been a brilliant 12 months for Rou Reynolds and the rest of Enter Shikari, as their third LP 'A Flash Flood Of Colour' scored them a Number Four album. So what better way to crown off a blinding 12 months than by entertaining their growing legion of fans from the Main Stage at Leeds?

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Two Door Cinema Club play a surprise acoustic set on the BBC Introducing Stage ahead of their NME/Radio Stage performance at Reading, Sunday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
The view from the BBC Introducing stage as Two Door Cinema Club serenade the Reading crowd.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Alex Trimble gets mesmerised by his fretboard during Two Door Cinema Club's Reading set.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Unless the situation changes drastically in the near future, we're pretty sure these two gents are the front-runners for the hallowed 'Sign Of The Weekend' gong.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Dry The River's 'Shallow Bed' is possibly one of the finest, understated debut albums of 2012 so far. Here they are on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Sunday evening - and hopefully winning over a few more converts in the process.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Thank God it's a Bank Holiday on the Monday - plenty of time to recover from the mud, booze and general all-round fun that going to Reading And Leeds Festivals always brings.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
SCUM's Tom Cohen has a Stevie Nicks moment on the Festival Republic Stage at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
SCUM get a little bit intense during their Sunday afternoon Reading set.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
What an intimidating trio: Band Of Skulls getting their game faces on backstage at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Sunday at Reading: It's alright for some!

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
That cheeky chap can't work out how he's ended up in this photo, can he?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
He's not with Gallows anymore, but Frank Carter's still adored by man: check out the punters desperate to grab a bit of the singer's flesh.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
New band, same old scenes: Frank Carter gives it his throat-tearing best as Pure Love hit the NME/Radio 1 stage at Leeds on the closing day.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Punters trying to catch a glimpse of Pure Love, despite having their view obscured by those massive bloody balls.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Howler on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading on Sunday. Are they comparing plectrum size?

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Howler's Jordan Gatesmith definitely takes home the Guitar of the Day prize.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Jordan Gatesmith channels Steven Tyler during Howler's set on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Sunday at Reading. Your guess is as good as ours.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Cramped conditions at the human petting zoo in Leeds.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Pulled Apart By Horses compare 'taches at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Pulled Apart By Horses: Some band members are more touchy-feely than others.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
I can see your tent from here! View of Leeds from the air on Sunday.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Aw, look at the big softies! Howler get up close and personal with their fans at the NME Spotify Signing Tent.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Er, we're not sure you'll all fit in there, unfortunately: Howler larking around near the lavs backstage at Reading.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Fans compare swag at Reading on Sunday.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
"Now why did you have to go and spoil it by wearing blue?"

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
The Signing Tent at Reading. Wonder what the day's most unusual request was?

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Howler in the Signing Tent at Reading: stop posing and get scribbling!

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
The View at Reading on Sunday. Please, no jokes about how long they've had their jeans on.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Kasabian played 18 songs on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday, including covers of The Beatles' 'She Loves You' and Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Kasabian also packed their Reading headline set with their own hits, including 'Shoot The Runner', 'Club Foot', 'Fire' and 'Empire'.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
The crowd watching Kasabian on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday. Frontman Tom Meighan thanked them for braving the boggy conditions.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shows off his chops on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
"I've got you all in the palm of my hands..." Kasabian headline Reading on Saturday.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
So Tom, is that T-shirt supposed to look like a skeleton?

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Somewhere behind those dazzling white lights are the five members of Kasabian...

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Someone should really have taught Tom Meighan to do a proper Usain Bolt impression.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Sleigh Bells slam it down on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds on Saturday.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Sleigh Bells fans in Leeds put their hands in the air like they just d... you know the rest.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Cure played a whopping THIRTY THREE songs on the Main Stage at Leeds on Saturday night.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Cure thrilled the Leeds crowds with performances of 'Friday I'm In Love', 'Just Like Heaven', 'Lovecats', Boys Don't Cry' and many more during an epic two-and-a-half hour set.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Cure's Robert Smith: a man who must know a bit about smoke machines by now.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Maccabees deliver a 15-song set on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Saturday.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
"Hands up if you want The Maccabees to play 'Pelican'?"

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Maccabees at Leeds on Saturday. It's not just The Cure who've got a smoke machine, you know.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The crowd throwing shapes for The Maccabees at the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Saturday.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Careful Florence, this is Reading, you don't know what could land in your hand...

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Cedric from At The Drive-In could have the best pair of maracas at Reading.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Saturday at Reading: Something tells us that tie was never tightened the way your grandfather would do it.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
At The Drive-In rock out on the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading on Saturday.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Metronomy bring a bit of 'The English Riviera' to the Dance Stage at Reading on Saturday.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Metronomy's Anna Prior gives amazing drummerface.

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Paramore's Hayley Williams salutes the crowd at the Main Stage at Leeds on Saturday.

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Fortunately Paramore's Jeremy Davis has the legs for shorts.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
The Cribs play Reading's NME/Radio 1 Stage. Their intro music for the weekend? Kiss's 'God Gave Rock N Roll To You'.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Veronica Falls play Reading's Festival Republic Stage.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Found love in a tent: Veronica Falls at Reading's Festival Republic Stage.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Katy B on Reading's Dance Stage. Light relief in her show came when she invited a somewhat merry fan from the crowd to come and sit on stage with her.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Current NME cover stars The Vaccines hit Reading's Main Stage. They invited NME on their tourbus for a nosy around – it was parked right next to Green Day's.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Courteeners fan holds up a banner in reference to the track 'Last Of The Ladies'. To be fair, it does look like a bit of a sausage party.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
The Courteeners play the NME Radio 1 Stage in Leeds.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Large group of mime artists enjoying The Courteeners on Leeds's NME Radio 1 Stage, Saturday.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Twin Atlantic pose for the cameras on Saturday at Reading. During their set, fans formed a human pyramid.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Rapper/singer Azealia Banks thrills the Dance Stage at Reading.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Saturday, Dance Stage, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Azealia Banks drops beats, rhymes – and the C-bomb – on Reading's Dance Stage.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Mastodon live up to Reading's reputation for hard rock greatness on the NME/Radio 1 Stage on Saturday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds gets big air on Reading's Main Stage. Not pictured: tiny trampoline.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
"I am the resurrection," thinks man in Reading crowd on Saturday.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Enter Shikari bring their high energy show to the Main Stage at Reading.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Enter Shikari's Chris Batten pulls classic rock pose number 135, the 'monitor lunge'.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
It's the only way to travel.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Crystal Castles bring their thrill-packed set to the Main Stage in Leeds.

Image credit: NME
Fans watch Bombay Bicycle Club in Leeds.

Image credit: NME
London's glossy indie poppers Bombay Bicycle Club play Leeds.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Alt-J on the Festival Republic stage in Leeds.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Alt-J fans getting their triangles on in Leeds. Good job they didn't call themselves Alt-A: much harder to make one of these – 'å' – with your fingers.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Secret, surprise guests Alt J bring geometrically correct triangle-pop to the Festival Republic in Leeds.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Dog Is Dead play Reading's Festival Republic Stage on Saturday.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Two members of Metronomy are bloody brilliant at posing in photographs. Here, they attempt the 'say wha--?' and the 'whatchoo talkin' about?'. The other two members: better pull your socks up quick.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Metronomy's fan gets a warm welcome at their Reading signing tent session.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos singing, or possibly crying: he told NME before this Leeds show that English crowds "terrify me a little bit".

Image credit: NME
This probably seemed like a good idea at the time.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Graham Coxon was charmingly grouchy on the NME Stage at Leeds: "It seems like you're really far away and there's loads of orange jackets and photographers between us," he told the crowd. "Is this what festivals are gonna be like in the future? It's shit. (Pause) But this is Leeds! I dunno, maybe if you push forward the barrier will come down and we can all be closer."

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Bouncing Souls get down with the kids at the Lock Up Stage in Leeds.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
Readers, would you eat this man's sausage?

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Hives rock the lords-a-leaping look in Leeds. Looks like Howlin' Pelle would make a great hurdler.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Hives fans represent for the band's native Sweden on Saturday at the NME Radio 1 Stage in Leeds.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
The Hives: also available for funerals and for scaring small children.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
The Vaccines, chillin' behind a fence. Just think: you may have been on the other side of that fence, but you'd never know.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Freddie Cowan: Vaccines guitarist and graffiti scourge of London. Is there nothing he won't tag?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
In the absence of a fire, these Leeds-goers assembled a pile of rubbish and imagined the warming effects of burning it.

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Yorkshire's self-described "undead blues-stoner-punk duo" Wet Nuns play BBC Introducing Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Wet Nuns's Lecky knows there's no drum there, right?

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
I remember when it was all fields round here. Leeds campsite on Saturday.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Santigold brightens up the NME/Radio 1 Stage at Reading.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
This Reading-goer has a drinking problem – he keeps missing his mouth.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Santigold, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Festival-goers be warned: this is what happens if you fall asleep near a member of The Vaccines.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
None of these are the real Prince Harry. We know because they're all fully clothed...

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Oberhofer's Brad Oberhofer at Reading on Saturday. No stage can contain him.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Flying the flag: Odd Future play the Main Stage at Reading.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Straight outta Caversham, more like.

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Odd Future's Tyler The Creator on Reading's Main Stage.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Los Campesinos! line up at Reading.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Los Campesinos!, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Ah yes, the old sumo kings in tutus thing. At least try and be original.

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Leeds

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Point at a punk. Not with that finger, cheeky...

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Grimes packs Reading's Dance Stage to the rafters.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Mystery Jets, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Mystery Jets, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Ceremony, Saturday, Lock Up Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Jordan Hughes/NME
Ceremony, Saturday, Lock Up Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Pure Love, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
FIDLAR, Saturday, Festival Republic Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
FIDLAR, Saturday, Festival Republic Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Mystery Jets, Saturday, Main Stage, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Mystery Jets, Saturday, Main Stage, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
It was smiles all round until they needed to go for a wee...

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Newcomer Jake Bugg was a secret guest on the BBC Introducing Stage. His La's-esque debut album has been on extremely heavy rotation in the NME office.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
This is why you should always recycle cardboard boxes. Left lying around, innocent festival-goers can get stuck, causing great stress and confusion for the poor, helpless thing.

Image credit: NME
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Main Stage, Leeds

Image credit: NME
Cancer Bats, Saturday, Main Stage, Leeds

Image credit: NME
Friends, Saturday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Young Guns, Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: NME
Friends, Saturday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Palma Violets, Saturday, Festival Republic, Leeds

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Enter Shikari, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Signing Tent, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Enter Shikari, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
Blood Red Shoes, Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Richard Johnson/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Green Day, Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Saturday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday, Reading

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: NME
Foo Fighters, Fri, Main Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Crowd for Justice, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds, Friday.

Image credit: Hugo May/NME
Pulled Apart By Horses, drawn on by rock stars.

Image credit: Tom Martin/NME
Justice, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
The Cure, Friday, Main Stage, Reading.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
This is what your favourite band sees.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
The Maccabees, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
The Maccabees set list at Reading.

Image credit: Andy Willsher/NME
The Maccabees, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club fans in Leeds.

This is an image 189 of 324

Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: Victor Frankowski/NME
Revellers in Leeds.

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Foster The People, Friday, NME/Radio 1 Stage, Reading.

Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME
The Joy Formidable, Friday, NME Radio 1 Stage, Leeds.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
The Hives, Friday, Signing Stage, Reading.

Image credit: Ben Cannon/NME
The Hives prop up the fence at Reading.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Sleigh Bells, Friday, Festival Republic Stage, Reading

Image credit: Dan Kendall/NME
Alexis Krauss whips her hair back and forth.

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Sleigh Bells, Friday, Festival Republic Stage, Reading.