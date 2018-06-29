Get yourself down the Karaoke Tent next year

There was an art-pop extravaganza in Zagreb this week, as INmusic, the stellar annual festival held beside the usually quiet Lake Jarun, unleashed stunning performances from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, St. Vincent, David Byrne and many more. Yet the shindig offered extreme heaviosity, too, with bone-crushing performances from Queens of the Stone and Alice in Chains. And the Karaoke Tent, the hidden gem of INmusic, was – as always – an absolute ball. All of this amounted to another killer year at INmusic, the place to be if you’re into weird art-pop costumes, head-banging sets and singing your heart out to ABBA at 3 o’clock in the morning.