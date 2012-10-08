Summer Festivals 2012 – 50 Photos To Remember Them By

Festival season is officially over. But before we get all sad about that, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of our favourite shots from festival season 2012. From Optimus Alive to Coachella to V Festival, we stopped by all of our favourite summertime music bashes to capture the best moments. And just think: only seven months to go (sob) until festival season rolls round again.

Azealia Banks treated fans to performances of ‘212’ and a cover of The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ at Coachella 2012. Photo: PA





A few punters take a mid-day nap at Reading Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Bat For Lashes treated Bestival fans to tracks from her new album ‘The Haunted Man’. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME

Punters at Bestival 2012 embrace the wildlife fancy dress theme. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME

Florence And The Machine’s Bestival headline slot included a cover of Drake’s ‘Take Care’ . Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME

Arctic Monkeys played a career-spanning early evening set at Coachella, to a crowd including David Hasselhoff. Photo: Jo Mccaughey/ NME

Frank Turner’s new hardcore band Mongol Horde played at Reading And Leeds Festivals this summer. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

The Prodigy at Download Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Reading Festival organiser Melvin Benn described Foo Fighters’ set as “unreal”. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Fans turned up to catch Green Day’s secret set Reading Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Radiohead headlined the second day of Coachella. Photo: Jo Mccaughey/ NME

Enter Shikari were voted best act at Reading And Leeds festivals by NME users this year. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Enter Shikari played the Reading/Leeds Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Enter Shikari played a mixture of the highlights from their 2012 album ‘A Flash Flood Of Colour’ and crowd pleasers like ‘Destabilise’ and ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Enter Shikari at Leeds Festival 2012. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Fans went a bit nuts for Enter Shikari at Leeds Fest. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

A camper at Isle Of Wight is too lazy to fix his tent… Photo: Emilie Bailey/ NME

Lana Del Rey played the Big Top Tent at Isle Of Wight Festival, closing her set with ‘National Anthem’. Photo: Emilie Bailey/ NME

Kasabian covered Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ and The Beatles’ ‘She Loves You’ as they made their debut as Reading Festival headliners. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME

Coachella punters get a few snaps on their phones. Photo: PA

Pulp made their Coachella debut this summer. Photo: PA

NME Radar faves Savages played the Festival Republic Stage at Reading/Leeds. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

T In The Park 2012 got a bit muddy. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

The Cure closed the opening night of Reading Festival with a mammoth, two-and-a-half hour set. Photo: Victor Frankowski/ NME

David Guetta at T In The Park. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Punters enjoy some V Fest sunshine. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Kasabian also stopped by T In The Park this summer. Photo: Andy Willsher/ NME

Enter Shikari at T In The Park 2012. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Pulled Apart By Horses get close to their fans at T In The Park. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Two Door Cinema Club showcased some material from new album ‘Beacon’ at T In The Park. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

A couple of V Fest attendees. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Happy Mondays at V Fest. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

The Stone Roses opened their V Fest set with ‘I Wanna Be Adored’. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

The Killers cover Oasis and Joy Division as they headlined V Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Miles Kane opened his Benicassim set with ‘Rearrange’. Photo: NME

Blowing bubbles at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Wiley replaced Frank Ocean at V Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

A beautiful scenic shot of Latitude Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Jessie J embraces some flower power at Benicassim. Photo: NME

Jessie J at Benicassim. Photo: NME

Recent NME cover stars/Radar favourites Palma Violets swung by Great Escape Festival. Photo: Dan Dennison/ NME

Fans at Portugal’s Optimus Alive. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Two Door Cinema Club treated fans to a surprise acoustic performance at Reading. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Janelle Monae played tracks from her 2010 album ‘The ArchAndroid’ as well as covers of The Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Nat King Cole’s ‘Smile’ at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

Noah And The Whale at Optimus Alive. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Mumford And Sons closed their Optimus Alive set with ‘The Cave’. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Polica performing at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME

At Optimus Alive, Morcheeba were drafted in as last-minute replacements for Florence And The Machine, who were forced to pull out of the festival due to illness. Optimus. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME

Rufus Wainwright looks stylish as ever at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME