Summer Festivals 2012 – 50 Photos To Remember Them By

Festival season is officially over. But before we get all sad about that, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of our favourite shots from festival season 2012. From Optimus Alive to Coachella to V Festival, we stopped by all of our favourite summertime music bashes to capture the best moments. And just think: only seven months to go (sob) until festival season rolls round again.
Azealia Banks treated fans to performances of ‘212’ and a cover of The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ at Coachella 2012. Photo: PA
A few punters take a mid-day nap at Reading Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Bat For Lashes treated Bestival fans to tracks from her new album ‘The Haunted Man’. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME
Punters at Bestival 2012 embrace the wildlife fancy dress theme. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME
Florence And The Machine’s Bestival headline slot included a cover of Drake’s ‘Take Care’ . Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME
Arctic Monkeys played a career-spanning early evening set at Coachella, to a crowd including David Hasselhoff. Photo: Jo Mccaughey/ NME
Frank Turner’s new hardcore band Mongol Horde played at Reading And Leeds Festivals this summer. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
The Prodigy at Download Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Reading Festival organiser Melvin Benn described Foo Fighters’ set as “unreal”. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Fans turned up to catch Green Day’s secret set Reading Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Radiohead headlined the second day of Coachella. Photo: Jo Mccaughey/ NME
Enter Shikari were voted best act at Reading And Leeds festivals by NME users this year. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Enter Shikari played the Reading/Leeds Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Enter Shikari played a mixture of the highlights from their 2012 album ‘A Flash Flood Of Colour’ and crowd pleasers like ‘Destabilise’ and ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Enter Shikari at Leeds Festival 2012. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Fans went a bit nuts for Enter Shikari at Leeds Fest. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
A camper at Isle Of Wight is too lazy to fix his tent… Photo: Emilie Bailey/ NME
Lana Del Rey played the Big Top Tent at Isle Of Wight Festival, closing her set with ‘National Anthem’. Photo: Emilie Bailey/ NME
Kasabian covered Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ and The Beatles’ ‘She Loves You’ as they made their debut as Reading Festival headliners. Photo: Derek Bremner/ NME
Coachella punters get a few snaps on their phones. Photo: PA
Pulp made their Coachella debut this summer. Photo: PA
NME Radar faves Savages played the Festival Republic Stage at Reading/Leeds. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
T In The Park 2012 got a bit muddy. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Click here to watch a video interview with S.C.U.M. from Reading Fest. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
You can also watch a video chat with The Hives from Reading Fest. Photo: Victor Frankowski/ NME
The Cure closed the opening night of Reading Festival with a mammoth, two-and-a-half hour set. Photo: Victor Frankowski/ NME
David Guetta at T In The Park. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Punters enjoy some V Fest sunshine. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Kasabian also stopped by T In The Park this summer. Photo: Andy Willsher/ NME
Enter Shikari at T In The Park 2012. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Pulled Apart By Horses get close to their fans at T In The Park. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Two Door Cinema Club showcased some material from new album ‘Beacon’ at T In The Park. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
A couple of V Fest attendees. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Happy Mondays at V Fest. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
The Stone Roses opened their V Fest set with ‘I Wanna Be Adored’. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
The Killers cover Oasis and Joy Division as they headlined V Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Miles Kane opened his Benicassim set with ‘Rearrange’. Photo: NME
Blowing bubbles at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Wiley replaced Frank Ocean at V Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
A beautiful scenic shot of Latitude Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Jessie J embraces some flower power at Benicassim. Photo: NME
Jessie J at Benicassim. Photo: NME
Recent NME cover stars/Radar favourites Palma Violets swung by Great Escape Festival. Photo: Dan Dennison/ NME
Fans at Portugal’s Optimus Alive. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Two Door Cinema Club treated fans to a surprise acoustic performance at Reading. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Janelle Monae played tracks from her 2010 album ‘The ArchAndroid’ as well as covers of The Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Nat King Cole’s ‘Smile’ at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
Noah And The Whale at Optimus Alive. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Mumford And Sons closed their Optimus Alive set with ‘The Cave’. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Polica performing at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME
At Optimus Alive, Morcheeba were drafted in as last-minute replacements for Florence And The Machine, who were forced to pull out of the festival due to illness. Optimus. Photo: Tom Martin/ NME
Rufus Wainwright looks stylish as ever at Latitude. Photo: Richard Johnson/ NME