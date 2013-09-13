The Best Photos From Bestival 2013 – The Big Picture

The last stand of the UK’s major festival season is Bestival, and Rob Da Bank’s annual bash enjoyed a vintage year this time around, with a host of stunning performances and a nautical theme which thankfully didn’t precipitate flooding. Here’s a round-up of the best shots snapped by Team NME’s photographers over the weekend:

M.I.A.’s live return to the UK was one of the festival’s major draws, and she didn’t disappoint, turning in a hit-packed performance. Photo: Jenn Five/NME



The Little Mermaid is ruined forever. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Jagwar Ma joined Team Zissou. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Here they are limbering up. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Angel Haze joined her crowd. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Franz went for a distinctly Gallic sailor boy look. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Who said Lionel Richie’s got a big head? Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Drenge tear it up. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Merchandise shelter from the storm. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Fatboy Slim’s fans have a design for life. Photo: Jenn Five/NME

Peace aren’t above a bit of roadie-ing… Photo: Jenn Five/NME

…but it’s down in the crowd that Doug from Peace really shines. Photo: Jenn Five/NME