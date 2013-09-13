Trending:

The Best Photos From Bestival 2013 – The Big Picture

The last stand of the UK’s major festival season is Bestival, and Rob Da Bank’s annual bash enjoyed a vintage year this time around, with a host of stunning performances and a nautical theme which thankfully didn’t precipitate flooding. Here’s a round-up of the best shots snapped by Team NME’s photographers over the weekend:

M.I.A.'s live return to the UK was one of the festival's major draws, and she didn't disappoint, turning in a hit-packed performance.

The Little Mermaid is ruined forever.

Jagwar Ma joined Team Zissou.

Here they are limbering up.

Angel Haze joined her crowd.

Franz went for a distinctly Gallic sailor boy look.

Who said Lionel Richie's got a big head?

Drenge tear it up.

Merchandise shelter from the storm.

Fatboy Slim's fans have a design for life.

Peace aren't above a bit of roadie-ing…

…but it's down in the crowd that Doug from Peace really shines.