The Big Picture – Giant Photos From Download Festival 2011

This past weekend, thousands of rock and metal fans flocked to Donington Park for Download Festival 2011. If you missed it, you can read all of our reviews of the event in our festivals blog, as well as check out a smaller photo gallery from the weekend and watch loads of new video content (including an interview with Korn, a stage walk-on with Def Leppard and a round-up of fan reactions from The Darkness’ big reunion set).

In addition to all that, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favourite photos, in supermassively big form, for you to enjoy. Take a look at them below.



Bring Me The Horizon, Second Stage, Friday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Friday’s fancy dress theme was zombies – but looks like these folk preferred to dress like clowns. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Skunk Anansie, Main Stage, Saturday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



letlive., Pepsi Max Stage, Saturday Photo: Tom Martin/NME

The Darkness, Main Stage, Friday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Trash Talk, Pepsi Max Stage, Saturday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Bullet For My Valentine, Main Stage, Sunday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Black Veil Brides, Second Stage, Sunday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Punters at Download 2011. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Alice Cooper, Second Stage, Saturday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



The Gaslight Anthem, Main Stage, Sunday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Ghost, Pepsi Max Stage, Saturday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



System Of A Down, Main Stage, Saturday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Def Leppard, Main Stage, Friday. Photo: Tom Martin/NME