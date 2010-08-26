The Big Picture – Stunning Photos From V Festival

V Festival took place last weekend (August 20-22). You can check out all our coverage – including photo galleries and backstage video interviews with the likes of Hurts, Passion Pit and White Lies – over at NME.COM/festivals.
Meanwhile, as is now customary, we’ve also picked out the best photos from the festival and presented them in super-size format here on the Big Picture blog. Enjoy…
V Festival – How was it for you?
Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME
Paloma Faith at V 2010. Photo: Getty
The Prodigy at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME
V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
Florence at V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME
Jamie T at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
Goldfrapp at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
Seasick Steve at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME
The Charlatans at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME
Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME
La Roux at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME
V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME
Kate Nash at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME
Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME
Sugababes at V 2010. Photo: Getty
The Courteeners at V 2010. Photo: Getty
Kasabian at V 2010. Photo: Getty
