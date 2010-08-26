The Big Picture – Stunning Photos From V Festival

V Festival took place last weekend (August 20-22). You can check out all our coverage – including photo galleries and backstage video interviews with the likes of Hurts, Passion Pit and White Lies – over at NME.COM/festivals.

Meanwhile, as is now customary, we’ve also picked out the best photos from the festival and presented them in super-size format here on the Big Picture blog. Enjoy…

V Festival – How was it for you?





Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME



Paloma Faith at V 2010. Photo: Getty



The Prodigy at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME



V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Florence at V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME

Jamie T at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Goldfrapp at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Seasick Steve at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME



The Charlatans at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME



Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME



La Roux at V 2010. Photo: Dan Dennison/NME



V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME



Kate Nash at V 2010. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



V 2010. Photo: Emilie Bailey/NME



Kings Of Leon at V 2010. Photo: Andy Willsher/NME



Sugababes at V 2010. Photo: Getty



The Courteeners at V 2010. Photo: Getty



Kasabian at V 2010. Photo: Getty

More photos of V Festival 2010