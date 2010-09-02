Trending:

The Big Picture – Super Massive Photos From Leeds Festival 2010

Onstage with headliners including The Libertines, backstage with Foals and front of stage with the fans – our photographers worked hard all weekend at Leeds Festival 2010 to get some amazing pictures.

Stew Capper/NME
Punters enter the main arena at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Stew Capper/NME


Danny North/NME
Cerebral Ballzy hang out backstage. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Cerebral Ballzy play the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The Cribs warm up in their tour bus. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The Cribs play the Leeds Festival Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The crowds gather for The Cribs’ set. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Danny North/NME
Trash Talk pick a unique way of promoting their band at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Trash Talk play the Lock Up Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME

Vic Frankowski/NME
Fancy dress gets into full swing at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME

Tom Martin/NME
Angelos Epithemiou checks out the food on sale at Leeds Festival for NME. Photo: Tom Martin/NME

Vic Frankowski/NME
Crystal Castles play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME

Vic Frankowski/NME
Alice Glass crowd surfs during Crystal Castles’ set. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME

Tom Oxley/NME
The Leeds Festival site from the air. Photo: Tom Oxley/NME

Tom Martin/NME
Festival punters enjoy the dodgems at Leeds Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The fairground at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Roger Sargent/NME
The Libertines play their reunion show on the Main Stage. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME

Roger Sargent/NME
Pete and Carl perform for fans at Leeds Festival. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The Drums hang out backstage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
The Drums perform on the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Danny North/NME
Gallows play a secret show on the Lock Up Stage under the name ‘The Rats’. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Frank Carter on the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Foals hang out among the tour buses at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Foals play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Klaxons prepare for their headline set on the NME/Radio One Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME

Danny North/NME
Klaxons bring ‘Surfing The Void’ to Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
Fans watch Klaxons play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Vic Frankowski/NME
Magnetic Man bring their album to the Dance Stage. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME

Vic Frankowski/NME
Festival punters enjoy the final night of music at Leeds Festival. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME

Ben Cannon/NME
Paramore hang out backstage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Ben Cannon/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
Hayley Williams performs on the Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Richard Johnson/NME
Music fans enjoy the sunshine at Leeds. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

Danny North/NME
One festival punter relaxes at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME

