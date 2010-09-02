The Big Picture – Super Massive Photos From Leeds Festival 2010

Onstage with headliners including The Libertines, backstage with Foals and front of stage with the fans – our photographers worked hard all weekend at Leeds Festival 2010 to get some amazing pictures.
Check out some of our favourite photos below, and make sure you take a look at our Big Picture gallery from Reading Festival and our full set of over 165 pictures from the weekend.
Watch videos from both sites here.
Punters enter the main arena at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Stew Capper/NME
Cerebral Ballzy hang out backstage. Photo: Danny North/NME
Cerebral Ballzy play the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME
The Cribs warm up in their tour bus. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
The Cribs play the Leeds Festival Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
The crowds gather for The Cribs’ set. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
Trash Talk pick a unique way of promoting their band at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME
Trash Talk play the Lock Up Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME
Fancy dress gets into full swing at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME
Angelos Epithemiou checks out the food on sale at Leeds Festival for NME. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
Crystal Castles play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME
Alice Glass crowd surfs during Crystal Castles’ set. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME
The Leeds Festival site from the air. Photo: Tom Oxley/NME
Festival punters enjoy the dodgems at Leeds Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/NME
The fairground at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
The Libertines play their reunion show on the Main Stage. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME
Pete and Carl perform for fans at Leeds Festival. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME
The Drums hang out backstage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
The Drums perform on the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
Gallows play a secret show on the Lock Up Stage under the name ‘The Rats’. Photo: Danny North/NME
Frank Carter on the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME
Foals hang out among the tour buses at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME
Foals play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME
Klaxons prepare for their headline set on the NME/Radio One Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME
Klaxons bring ‘Surfing The Void’ to Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME
Fans watch Klaxons play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
Magnetic Man bring their album to the Dance Stage. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME
Festival punters enjoy the final night of music at Leeds Festival. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME
Paramore hang out backstage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Ben Cannon/NME
Hayley Williams performs on the Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
Music fans enjoy the sunshine at Leeds. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME
One festival punter relaxes at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME
