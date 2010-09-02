The Big Picture – Super Massive Photos From Leeds Festival 2010

Onstage with headliners including The Libertines, backstage with Foals and front of stage with the fans – our photographers worked hard all weekend at Leeds Festival 2010 to get some amazing pictures.

Watch videos from both sites here.



Punters enter the main arena at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Stew Capper/NME





Cerebral Ballzy hang out backstage. Photo: Danny North/NME



Cerebral Ballzy play the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME



The Cribs warm up in their tour bus. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



The Cribs play the Leeds Festival Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME

The crowds gather for The Cribs’ set. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



Trash Talk pick a unique way of promoting their band at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME



Trash Talk play the Lock Up Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME



Fancy dress gets into full swing at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME



Angelos Epithemiou checks out the food on sale at Leeds Festival for NME. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



Crystal Castles play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME



Alice Glass crowd surfs during Crystal Castles’ set. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME



The Leeds Festival site from the air. Photo: Tom Oxley/NME



Festival punters enjoy the dodgems at Leeds Festival. Photo: Tom Martin/NME



The fairground at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



The Libertines play their reunion show on the Main Stage. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME



Pete and Carl perform for fans at Leeds Festival. Photo: Roger Sargent/NME



The Drums hang out backstage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



The Drums perform on the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



Gallows play a secret show on the Lock Up Stage under the name ‘The Rats’. Photo: Danny North/NME



Frank Carter on the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME



Foals hang out among the tour buses at Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME



Foals play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME



Klaxons prepare for their headline set on the NME/Radio One Stage. Photo: Danny North/NME



Klaxons bring ‘Surfing The Void’ to Leeds Festival. Photo: Danny North/NME



Fans watch Klaxons play the NME/Radio One Stage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



Magnetic Man bring their album to the Dance Stage. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME



Festival punters enjoy the final night of music at Leeds Festival. Photo: Vic Frankowski/NME



Paramore hang out backstage at Leeds Festival. Photo: Ben Cannon/NME



Hayley Williams performs on the Main Stage. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



Music fans enjoy the sunshine at Leeds. Photo: Richard Johnson/NME



One festival punter relaxes at Leeds Festival 2010. Photo: Danny North/NME

