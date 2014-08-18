The Killers To Lily Allen: The Most Exciting Photos From V Festival 2014

V Festival will kick off this weekend (August 22-23), with the Kasabian headlining – one of their last gigs before some well-deserved rest, after a mammoth tour for latest album ‘48.13’. Calvin Harris, The Courteeners, Chvrches and Mark Ronson will all be present and correct, too, so there’s plenty to be excited about. Let’s look back at the 2014 edition of the two-day event, held between Chelmsford and Staffordshire, which featured The Killers, Lily Allen, Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs, Miles Kane and Blondie.