The Stars Of SXSW 2016 In Beautiful Backstage Portraits

Annual new music festival SXSW is over for another year and what a week it was. From secret shows to new discoveries, every day was jam-packed with the finest music from across the world. NME photographer Jenn Five hunted down a whole heap of the bands in attendance, gave them a break from playing endless runs of gigs and snapped their photos on hotel balconies, in amongst the foliage and on the busy streets of Austin. Here’s some of the best shots she captured amongst the hustle and bustle of America’s premier new music bash, featuring everyone from Crystal Castles to Peaches, Dilly Dally to Oscar.