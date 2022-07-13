Gdynia’s Babie Doły Military Airport doesn’t see much aviation action these days but, for one week of the year, the disused airfield sends thousands of people’s moods soaring as Open’er Festival takes over. This year was no different, with a line-up that mixed local heroes with international icons, each contributing to the party atmosphere that engulfed the site.

Headline sets came from Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots and The Killers, but there was plenty of excitement to be discovered beyond the top of the bill too. Sky Ferreira continued her recent return to the live stage, while AJ Tracey gave the audience one final excuse to let loose. Peggy Gou turned the main stage field into a sun-dappled rave and Years & Years transformed the Tent Stage into a high-production pop spectacle.

Clairo gets things off to a soothing start

In the opening hours of Open’er 2022, Clairo delivered a beautiful performance, reimagining songs from her debut album ‘Immunity’ and bringing the ’70s folk-tinged work of ‘Sling’ to life with the help of her band.

Måneskin dominate day one

Måneskin mania took over Open’er on day one, with what felt like the whole festival watching the Italian band continue their path to world domination.

Imagine Dragons touch our hearts

Topping the bill on day one, Imagine Dragons delivered a heartfelt performance of some of their biggest hits and shared a touching message to those who had been forced out of Ukraine by the Russian invasion. “I feel helpless, I feel hopeless,” frontman Dan Reynolds told the crowd, before offering wishes for peace and dedicating a cover of Alphaville’s ‘Forever Young’ to those affected.

Dancing the night away

When revellers wanted a break from the booming PAs across the site, they could head to the silent disco tent for a more intimate kind of experience.

Tove Lo gets the party started

Tove Lo got up close and personal with her fans in the Tent Stage on day two during a set that packed in the bangers, from ‘Cool Girl’ to ‘Habits (Stay High)’.

Twenty One Pilots flip out

Somersaults, smoke, pyro and scaling dizzy heights. Twenty One Pilots‘ headline set on Thursday had it all, but none of their jaw-dropping stunts could take away from take away from the true stars of the show – the epic anthems that soundtracked all those moments.

Years & Years puts on a show

Thought Olly Alexander’s solo festival gigs would be a sparse affair? Think again. The Years & Years star brought a full-on arena production to the Tent Stage, including dancers, a telephone booth and a bed.

Throw your hands up





CREDIT: Mikalai ValadkevichEvery stage at Open’er 2022 was full of scenes like this one – the crowd lifting up every artist with their passionate and enthusiastic responses.

Flohio puts her best foot forward

Flohio‘s set on the Friday could have been a classic – if a pesky storm hadn’t forced the power to be pulled on her a few songs in. That didn’t stop her, though – the London MC stuck around to rap a capella, take selfies with the audience and spark up on stage until she was finally ushered off for good.

Sky Ferreira delves into darkness

The first artist to return to the Alter Stage post-storm, Sky Ferreira‘s set was plagued by technical difficulties. But she still had moments of brilliance, including the dark pop of ‘You’re Not The One’ and ‘I Blame Myself’.

The Killers bring glitz and glamour to Open’er

Open’er 2022’s final headliners The Killers closed out the main stage in style, with their trademark flamboyant showmanship on full display. “We love you Poland, thank you very much for giving us this job and this opportunity to come and play for you,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told the crowd at the end, lingering on stage as if he didn’t want to leave. The feeling in the audience was very much mutual.

AJ Tracey wraps things up

If there’s one artist that is guaranteed to wrap up a four-day-long party with the energy and excitement it deserves, it’s west London’s AJ Tracey. The rapper was one of the last acts to perform at Open’er 2022, taking over the Tent Stage with the likes of ‘Anxious’ and ‘Reasonable’.

Cheers!

Open’er will return next year for its 20th edition between June 28 and July 1. You won’t want to miss it!