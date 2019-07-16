Beats, rhymes and life from a weekend in the Netherlands

Set in what was once the wool capital of the Netherlands, the city of Tilburg played host to the sixth edition of WOO HAH! Festival. Billing itself as a champion of hip-hop that’s “fast becoming one of the most recognised festivals in Europe,” it delivered in a big way. Bringing people together from all over the world and from all walks of life, through the four key elements of the culture – MCing, DJing, breakin’ and graffiti – WOO HAH! proved hip-hop truly is a universal language. Check out our photos of the best bits from the weekend below.

