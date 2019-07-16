Trending:

WOO HAH! 2019: The story of the Tilburg hip-hop festival in pictures

Beats, rhymes and life from a weekend in the Netherlands

Set in what was once the wool capital of the Netherlands, the city of Tilburg played host to the sixth edition of WOO HAH! Festival. Billing itself as a champion of hip-hop that’s “fast becoming one of the most recognised festivals in Europe,” it delivered in a big way. Bringing people together from all over the world and from all walks of life, through the four key elements of the culture – MCing, DJing, breakin’ and graffiti – WOO HAH! proved hip-hop truly is a universal language. Check out our photos of the best bits from the weekend below.

Check out our review of Stormzy’s headlining Saturday set here, and our thoughts on Travis Scott’s closeout performance on Sunday here.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


TDE is in the building

Jay Rock opens up the main stage on Saturday.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


All he does is win!

"Get out the way, get out the way, get out the way, yeah" - Jay Rock brings that west coast flavour to Tilburg.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Life is a dancefloor

Jamz Supernova brings the noise to the Waterfront stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Dancing is the poetry of the foot

Let the breakin' commence.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Throwing down

“I battle for meat, if I don't win, I don't eat.”

Little Simz, Woo Hah Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Is this thing on?

Little Simz commands the troops on the Forest Stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


The smile says it all

Little Simz lets the Tilburg crowd know she's enjoying herself.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Hands up!

Simz brings the London vibes.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Patiently waiting

Fans await Rae Sremmurd on the main stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


There they are

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd leads the charge on the main stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Bottles up!

Slim Jxmmi douses the crowd in champagne.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019.
Image credit: Derek Bremner


Energy crew

The main stage crowd give as good as they get during Rae Sremmurd's set.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em

Swae Lee joins the crowd for a singalong.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Deep in the woods

A moment of respite for festival-goers.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


The Wicked Skengman is here

Stormzy puts on a spectacle on the snipes main stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Not too big for his boots

On a headlining high, Stormzy delivers yet again.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Command and conquer

Conducting the 30,000 strong crowd, Stormzy incites a mass singalong.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


King me

If Glastonbury was Stormzy’s crowning moment, tonight at WOO HAH! was his victory lap.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Light it up

Stormzy shines in the spotlight.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


It’s a zombie thing

Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies stirs the Forest stage crowd into a frenzy.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Juice world

Zombie Juice brings his unique lyrical delivery to WOO HAH!

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Victory!

Erick the Architect salutes the crowd for their energetic effort as midnight sets in.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


The gang’s all here

Flatbush Zombies strike a pose backstage after leaving it all out on the stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Kick, push

Skateboarders perform tricks and flips at the site's skate park.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Air up there

One skateboarder flips out

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Savemoney in the house

Joey Purp kicks off Sunday proceedings.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Real MCs only

Bars, bars and more bars wake up the Forest stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Fan gifts

Joey Purp was given a Walter Payton Chicago Bears jersey by a fan during his set.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Hanging around

Fans await the appearance of London's own Skepta.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


What you mean? What you mean?

Skepta draws one of the largest crowds of the weekend.

Skepta crowd Woo Hah Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Fan love

Skepta's fans show they're fully invested

Skepta WooHah Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Free A$AP Rocky

"Free my brother Rocky," Skepta tells the crowd, referring to the recent arrest of friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky in Sweden.

Skepta crowd at Woo Hah Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Back flipping hell!

One fan literally flips out during Skepta's set.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Shutdown!

As 'Shutdown' plays, the Tilburg crowd goes nuts.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Sitting on the dock of the bay

Festival-goers chill by the huge Beekse Bergen lake in-between sets.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


I’m on a boat

Lonely Island and Akon might not have been present, but festival-goers could still get on a boat... sort of.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Space odyssey

One small step for man, one giant leap for Brockhampton, who rock up to the main stage in what look like space suits.

Brockhampton WooHah Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


That boy can sang!

Brockhampton's Joba hits the high notes on the snipes main stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Passion is fashion

Brockhampton break up a weekend of rapping with some vocals for the fans.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Backstreet Boys 2.0

"You are now listening to the best boy band in the world right now," Brockhampton proclaim to the Tilburg crowd.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Lift off

Brockhampton take off.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Mask on

There weren't many places you could escape these WOO HAH! masks at the weekend.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Hip-hop, we don’t stop

DJ Edson keeps the artists entertained backstage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


504 boyz

New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ see the night through on the Forest stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


I get those goosebumps every time

Travis Scott closes out WOO HAH! on the main stage.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


The rodeo rides into town

The autotune might have been laid on thick, but Travis Scott's headline set was quite the spectacle.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


ASTROWORLD

Tilburg gets a taste of Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD.

WOO HAH! Festival 2019
Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME


Things get sick

"Whatever happens in life, go sicko mode," Travis Scott tells the main stage crowd, before performing his collaboration with Drake.