Beats, rhymes and life from a weekend in the Netherlands
Set in what was once the wool capital of the Netherlands, the city of Tilburg played host to the sixth edition of WOO HAH! Festival. Billing itself as a champion of hip-hop that’s “fast becoming one of the most recognised festivals in Europe,” it delivered in a big way. Bringing people together from all over the world and from all walks of life, through the four key elements of the culture – MCing, DJing, breakin’ and graffiti – WOO HAH! proved hip-hop truly is a universal language. Check out our photos of the best bits from the weekend below.
TDE is in the building
Jay Rock opens up the main stage on Saturday.
All he does is win!
"Get out the way, get out the way, get out the way, yeah" - Jay Rock brings that west coast flavour to Tilburg.
Life is a dancefloor
Jamz Supernova brings the noise to the Waterfront stage.
Dancing is the poetry of the foot
Let the breakin' commence.
Throwing down
“I battle for meat, if I don't win, I don't eat.”
Is this thing on?
Little Simz commands the troops on the Forest Stage.
The smile says it all
Little Simz lets the Tilburg crowd know she's enjoying herself.
Hands up!
Simz brings the London vibes.
Patiently waiting
Fans await Rae Sremmurd on the main stage.
There they are
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd leads the charge on the main stage.
Bottles up!
Slim Jxmmi douses the crowd in champagne.
Energy crew
The main stage crowd give as good as they get during Rae Sremmurd's set.
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em
Swae Lee joins the crowd for a singalong.
Deep in the woods
A moment of respite for festival-goers.
The Wicked Skengman is here
Stormzy puts on a spectacle on the snipes main stage.
Not too big for his boots
On a headlining high, Stormzy delivers yet again.
Command and conquer
Conducting the 30,000 strong crowd, Stormzy incites a mass singalong.
King me
If Glastonbury was Stormzy’s crowning moment, tonight at WOO HAH! was his victory lap.
Light it up
Stormzy shines in the spotlight.
It’s a zombie thing
Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies stirs the Forest stage crowd into a frenzy.
Juice world
Zombie Juice brings his unique lyrical delivery to WOO HAH!
Victory!
Erick the Architect salutes the crowd for their energetic effort as midnight sets in.
The gang’s all here
Flatbush Zombies strike a pose backstage after leaving it all out on the stage.
Kick, push
Skateboarders perform tricks and flips at the site's skate park.
Air up there
One skateboarder flips out
Savemoney in the house
Joey Purp kicks off Sunday proceedings.
Real MCs only
Bars, bars and more bars wake up the Forest stage.
Fan gifts
Joey Purp was given a Walter Payton Chicago Bears jersey by a fan during his set.
Hanging around
Fans await the appearance of London's own Skepta.
What you mean? What you mean?
Skepta draws one of the largest crowds of the weekend.
Fan love
Skepta's fans show they're fully invested
Free A$AP Rocky
"Free my brother Rocky," Skepta tells the crowd, referring to the recent arrest of friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky in Sweden.
Back flipping hell!
One fan literally flips out during Skepta's set.
Shutdown!
As 'Shutdown' plays, the Tilburg crowd goes nuts.
Sitting on the dock of the bay
Festival-goers chill by the huge Beekse Bergen lake in-between sets.
I’m on a boat
Lonely Island and Akon might not have been present, but festival-goers could still get on a boat... sort of.
Space odyssey
One small step for man, one giant leap for Brockhampton, who rock up to the main stage in what look like space suits.
That boy can sang!
Brockhampton's Joba hits the high notes on the snipes main stage.
Passion is fashion
Brockhampton break up a weekend of rapping with some vocals for the fans.
Backstreet Boys 2.0
"You are now listening to the best boy band in the world right now," Brockhampton proclaim to the Tilburg crowd.
Lift off
Brockhampton take off.
Mask on
There weren't many places you could escape these WOO HAH! masks at the weekend.
Hip-hop, we don’t stop
DJ Edson keeps the artists entertained backstage.
504 boyz
New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ see the night through on the Forest stage.
I get those goosebumps every time
Travis Scott closes out WOO HAH! on the main stage.
The rodeo rides into town
The autotune might have been laid on thick, but Travis Scott's headline set was quite the spectacle.
ASTROWORLD
Tilburg gets a taste of Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD.
Things get sick
"Whatever happens in life, go sicko mode," Travis Scott tells the main stage crowd, before performing his collaboration with Drake.