Features

Governors Ball 2023: All the action from the New York City fest in stunning photos

Catch up on all the live moments and exclusive backstage action from the Big Apple's favourite festival

By Erica Campbell
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Governors Ball is back in New York City, this year staking its claim in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens and bringing along with it some of the hottest acts of 2023.

Headlined by Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar, this year’s fest also boasts some of the freshest up-and-coming acts from the city and beyond.

The Big Apple’s brightest fest runs from June 9 to June 11, and Emilio Herece was there to capture all of the backstage and onstage highlights from the weekend for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Suki Waterhouse

Advertisement

Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse CREDIT: Emilio Herce

AESPA

AESPA
AESPA CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Finneas

Finneas
Finneas CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Ice Spice CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Kenny Beats

Kenny Beats
Kenny Beats CREDIT: Emilio Herce

KennyHoopla

KennyHoopla
KennyHoopla CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Kim Petras

Advertisement

Kim Petras
Kim Petras CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Lil Baby

Lil Baby
Lil Baby CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Lizzo

Lizzo
Lizzo CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Michelle

Michelle
Michelle CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Odesza

ODESZA
ODESZA CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree
Oliver Tree CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Saba

Saba
Saba CREDIT: Emilio Herce

 

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement