Governors Ball 2023: All the action from the New York City fest in stunning photos

Governors Ball is back in New York City, this year staking its claim in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens and bringing along with it some of the hottest acts of 2023.
Headlined by Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar, this year’s fest also boasts some of the freshest up-and-coming acts from the city and beyond.
The Big Apple’s brightest fest runs from June 9 to June 11, and Emilio Herece was there to capture all of the backstage and onstage highlights from the weekend for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.
Suki Waterhouse
AESPA
Finneas
Ice Spice
Kenny Beats
KennyHoopla
Kim Petras
Lil Baby
Lil Uzi Vert
Lizzo
Michelle
Odesza
Oliver Tree
Saba