Released: 2008

What makes it so great?

It’s fair to say Thom Yorke wasn’t the biggest fan of this EMI-released best of, released shortly after they left the label. “There's nothing we can do about it. The work is really public property now anyway... It's a wasted opportunity in that if we'd been behind it, and we wanted to do it, then it might have been good,” he said. It’s since been removed from streaming services, so not only is ‘The Best Of’ not 100% band approved, it’s also difficult to track down. But if you ignore all that, it’s actually a foolproof collection of their best ‘The Bends’ and ‘OK Computer’-era material. Just don’t tell Thom you like it...

Best track: ‘Karma Police’

Big omission: There are several, but ‘Let Down’ comes top