Joy Division – 20 things you didn’t know about ‘Unknown Pleasures’

This is an image 20 of 20

And what did Joy Division think of 'Unknown Pleasures'? They hated it. "The production inflicted this dark, doomy mood over the album," said Sumner. "We'd drawn this picture in black and white, and Martin had coloured it in for us. We resented it." Everyone else loved it though, so, according to Sumner, "We swallowed our pride and went with it." Good job.