The best sets at UK festivals in 2018, from Childish Gambino to Idles

This is an image 8 of 8

Where: All Points East, London

What we said: "Yeah Yeah Yeahs have long been front-runners for the title of best live band in the world, and their APE return pretty much seals the deal. Storming hell-for-studded-leather into ‘Y Control’ with Karen Owhipping the monitors with her mike lead like a dervish dominatrix of PA equipment, they throw themselves into a tight and tumultuous hour without an ounce of flab in sight."