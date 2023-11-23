BtoB’s Changsub joins Fantagio, group activities to remain his “top priority”

South Korean singer Lee Changsub of K-pop boyband BtoB has joined K-pop agency Fantagio, home to ASTRO.

Fantagio announced in a media statement yesterday (November 22) that Changsub has signed “an exclusive contract” with the label, following a “deep discussion”, per News1 and as translated by Soompi. “We will be unsparing in our full support of Lee Changsub, so that he can promote actively in a wide variety of fields,” the agency added.

In its announcement Fantagio also stated that Changsub is “firm in his determination [to continue] his group activities” with boyband BtoB. “We will support him and adjust his schedule so that he can pursue his group activities as his top priority,” it said.

The singer’s decision to sign with Fantagio comes just weeks after all six members of BtoB left their long-time label, CUBE Entertainment. The boyband had spent the last 11 years of their careers at CUBE, after making their debut under the agency in 2012 as a seven-member group.

BtoB are the latest K-pop idols to leave CUBE Entertainment in recent months. The boyband’s decision not to renew their contracts with the label had coincided with the depature of PENTAGON’s Hongseok from the agency as well.

In October 2023, five other members of PENTAGON – singers Yeo One and Yan An, and rappers Yuto, Kino and Wooseok – also left CUBE Entertainment. At the time, the label said that the decision come after “lengthy and honest conversations” with the K-pop idols.

