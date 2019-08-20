It's not every day that you get to witness your favourite indie night of days gone by resurrected, like a phoenix from the ashes, to once again reign supreme over your Friday night social calendar. It's also not every day that one of the world's greatest living rock stars pops up unannounced at a 300 capacity venue in East London. But last Friday was not any other day, and Club NME is not any other club night.
Take a look at what happened when legendary Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl payed a visit to the newly re-launched Club NME at Hackney's Moth Club. Oh, and did we mention that he brought Rick Astley along for the ride?
Kicking off the night with the man in white
Club NME is back with a bang, and who better to start the proceedings than rising star Saint Leonard
It feels like things are heating up
The band launch into an enthusiastic set, and the venue is already packed to the rafters.
How many indie bands does it take to start a club night?
Hold on a second... Isn't that a Horror AND a Klaxon we spy in the backing band?
Lighting up the room
The band round off a great set by treating fans to new single 'Light Years'. What a way to start the evening.
Do you think somebody let the big secret out?
Hackney's Moth Club has never seen so many lustrous Grohl-inspired barnets
The rumours were true
That's right. None other than Mr. David Eric Grohl has arrived at Moth Club to join Club NME for a very special secret set, kicking off with early Foo Fighters' gem 'Big Me'... and he didn't even have time for a pre-drink at Hackney 'Spoons.
Is it too soon to ask for a selfie?
Even Foo Fighters' keyboardist Rami Jaffee can't quite believe it. He's been waiting outside with a sleeping bag for 12 hours.
Sure we’ve all been Rick-rolled, but have you ever been Rick-GROHLLED
You have now. 80s legend Rick Astley suprised fans by leaping up to join Dave behind the drumkit, but it wasn't long before he'd taken command of the mic for a glorious rendition of 'Never Gonna Give You Up'
He just wants to tell you how he’s feeling
Is the answer EUPHORIC Rick? It certainly feels that way from down in the crowd
Rami’s rider was pretty simple
-6 pack of Stella
- Tube of ready salted Pringles
- Cage of baying fans to cheer him on from the sidelines
Name a more iconic duo
Rick gets back behind the drums to accompany Dave as he launches into more Foos classics. *Ahem* Taylor who?
They don’t call him the nicest man in rock for nothing
Dave knows what the people want and he's about to give it to them. That's right, that's the face of a man who has just played the opening bars of 'Everlong'.
There goes my hero
There was not a vocal-chord in the room left undamaged as fans hollered every lyric at a glass-shattering volume
This club night is a Different Class
"I was expecting 20 people that wanted to hear Pulp songs or whatever" Dave tells the packed crowd before launching into fan favourite 'Best Of You'. Um? You obviously haven't danced to 'Common People' after 15 ciders, Dave.
Hands up if you’re coming back next month
If only NME could bottle the sweaty joy in this room we'd be millionaires. We'd obviously name it Best Of Foo.
It’s Times Like These…
...that you can be truly thankful your good friends at Club NME are on hand to deliver you the best Friday night East London has to offer.
What if I say he’s not like the others
You gotta give credit where it's due, and I think we all know who the man of the hour is here.
Have we just uncovered a new rock hero?
OK hands up who's secretly hoping they match with Rick on Hinge later?
Come on guys just one more song!
The trio leave the stage to raucous applause. "Maybe we'll bring the whole band next time" Dave tells us, as Rick immediately calls in a hit on a certain other drummer.
For all your DJ needs
The night didn't end there: NME DJs Mark and Lisa (aka Wineman and Cheeky Legend) carried on spinning tunes (and getting pissed on vino tinto) until the wee hours.
Together Forever
Backstage the Rick Grohlling continued as Dave and Rick remained inseparable in the green room.
An outfit change for Saint Leonard
Still looking dapper as ever, Saint Leonard poses backstage at MOTH.
Which one of you is going to give NME a ride home then?
No seriously guys, don't all volunteer at once. We'll buy you a cheeseburger from the drive-through Maccas?
Disco 2019
The 20 Pulp fans who weren't aware Dave was coming finally get their moment. JUST KIDDING, this night is only just getting started!
Get on yer dancing shoes
And with the floor-fillers continuing until 1am, Club NME was well and truly reborn.