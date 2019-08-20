Trending:

It's not every day that you get to witness your favourite indie night of days gone by resurrected, like a phoenix from the ashes, to once again reign supreme over your Friday night social calendar. It's also not every day that one of the world's greatest living rock stars pops up unannounced at a 300 capacity venue in East London. But last Friday was not any other day, and Club NME is not any other club night.

Take a look at what happened when legendary Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl payed a visit to the newly re-launched Club NME at Hackney's Moth Club. Oh, and did we mention that he brought Rick Astley along for the ride?

Saint Leonard at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 1 of 25

Kicking off the night with the man in white

Club NME is back with a bang, and who better to start the proceedings than rising star Saint Leonard

Saint Leonard at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
It feels like things are heating up

It feels like things are heating up

The band launch into an enthusiastic set, and the venue is already packed to the rafters.

Saint Leonard at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 3 of 25

How many indie bands does it take to start a club night?

Hold on a second... Isn't that a Horror AND a Klaxon we spy in the backing band?

Saint Leonard at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Lighting up the room

Lighting up the room

The band round off a great set by treating fans to new single 'Light Years'. What a way to start the evening.

Club NME at Moth Club
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 5 of 25

Do you think somebody let the big secret out?

Hackney's Moth Club has never seen so many lustrous Grohl-inspired barnets

Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
The rumours were true

The rumours were true

That's right. None other than Mr. David Eric Grohl has arrived at Moth Club to join Club NME for a very special secret set, kicking off with early Foo Fighters' gem 'Big Me'... and he didn't even have time for a pre-drink at Hackney 'Spoons.

Foo Fighters' Rami Jaffee at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Is it too soon to ask for a selfie?

Is it too soon to ask for a selfie?

Even Foo Fighters' keyboardist Rami Jaffee can't quite believe it. He's been waiting outside with a sleeping bag for 12 hours.

Rick Astley and Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 8 of 25

Sure we’ve all been Rick-rolled, but have you ever been Rick-GROHLLED

You have now. 80s legend Rick Astley suprised fans by leaping up to join Dave behind the drumkit, but it wasn't long before he'd taken command of the mic for a glorious rendition of 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 9 of 25

He just wants to tell you how he’s feeling

Is the answer EUPHORIC Rick? It certainly feels that way from down in the crowd

Foo Fighters' Rami Jaffee at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Rami's rider was pretty simple

Rami’s rider was pretty simple

-6 pack of Stella
- Tube of ready salted Pringles
- Cage of baying fans to cheer him on from the sidelines

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Name a more iconic duo

Name a more iconic duo

Rick gets back behind the drums to accompany Dave as he launches into more Foos classics. *Ahem* Taylor who?

Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 12 of 25

They don’t call him the nicest man in rock for nothing

Dave knows what the people want and he's about to give it to them. That's right, that's the face of a man who has just played the opening bars of 'Everlong'.

Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
There goes my hero

There goes my hero

There was not a vocal-chord in the room left undamaged as fans hollered every lyric at a glass-shattering volume

Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This club night is a Different Class

This club night is a Different Class

"I was expecting 20 people that wanted to hear Pulp songs or whatever" Dave tells the packed crowd before launching into fan favourite 'Best Of You'. Um? You obviously haven't danced to 'Common People' after 15 ciders, Dave.

Club NME relaunch
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 15 of 25

Hands up if you’re coming back next month

If only NME could bottle the sweaty joy in this room we'd be millionaires. We'd obviously name it Best Of Foo.

Dave Grohl at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
It's Times Like These…

It’s Times Like These…

...that you can be truly thankful your good friends at Club NME are on hand to deliver you the best Friday night East London has to offer.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 17 of 25

What if I say he’s not like the others

You gotta give credit where it's due, and I think we all know who the man of the hour is here.

Club NME relaunch
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 18 of 25

Have we just uncovered a new rock hero?

OK hands up who's secretly hoping they match with Rick on Hinge later?

Dave Grohl and Rami at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Come on guys just one more song!

Come on guys just one more song!

The trio leave the stage to raucous applause. "Maybe we'll bring the whole band next time" Dave tells us, as Rick immediately calls in a hit on a certain other drummer.

DJs WINEMAN + CHEEKY LEGEND at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
For all your DJ needs

For all your DJ needs

The night didn't end there: NME DJs Mark and Lisa (aka Wineman and Cheeky Legend) carried on spinning tunes (and getting pissed on vino tinto) until the wee hours.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Together Forever

Together Forever

Backstage the Rick Grohlling continued as Dave and Rick remained inseparable in the green room.

Saint Leonard Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
An outfit change for Saint Leonard

An outfit change for Saint Leonard

Still looking dapper as ever, Saint Leonard poses backstage at MOTH.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Club NME
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 23 of 25

Which one of you is going to give NME a ride home then?

No seriously guys, don't all volunteer at once. We'll buy you a cheeseburger from the drive-through Maccas?

Club NME relaunch
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Disco 2019

Disco 2019

The 20 Pulp fans who weren't aware Dave was coming finally get their moment. JUST KIDDING, this night is only just getting started!

Club NME August 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Get on yer dancing shoes

Get on yer dancing shoes

And with the floor-fillers continuing until 1am, Club NME was well and truly reborn.