Flow Festival: Finnish party pairs huge names with even bigger planet-saving initiatives

Here are a list of things that you can do at Flow Festival: eat Michelin Starred hotdogs, watch some of the biggest artists on the planet and then save it as well, all at the same time. How many festivals can you say that about?

Mind you, Helsinki’s Flow Festival isn’t really like other festivals. It was one of the first on the planet to become carbon neutral, it takes place in a power station and is as much about the unusual and niche as it is the mainstream.

This year was no different. Headlined by Solange, Tame Impala and The Cure, they were joined by breaking new artists like Slowthai, Alma and more for Helsinki’s biggest party. Here’s what went down…