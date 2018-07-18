This is an image 8 of 19

For UK fans of the former Odd Future member, European festivals are the nearest place to catch him perform – as then-Home Secretary, now-Prime Minister Theresa May banned him from the UK in 2015 for being a threat to public order for his vile views expressed on his early material – despite his (now vindicated) insistence that he was writing in character. There’s a piquant irony that he brings nothing but good vibes to Melt on Saturday evening, while May is holding hands with hategammon-in-chief President Donald Trump and the UK is erupting in protest.