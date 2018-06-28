Trending:

The story of Rock In Rio Lisboa 2018 – in pictures

Dan Stubbs

Rock In Rio Lisboa takes place over two weekends in June, and last weekend saw killer sets from Muse, Bruno Mars and more (it’s The Killers and Katy Perry this weekend). A festival that puts in that little bit more effort than the rest, it has fireworks, dinosaurs and tasty tasty food. Here’s what went down.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Going global

Here's Rock In Rio's most Insta-worthy spot: a globe representing the Brazilian festival's expansion into the wider world.

Rock and bowl

The main stage at Rock In Rio Lisboa is in a bowl-shaped natural amphitheatre, with enough room for the 90,000 attendees.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Beat it

Haim began their set with a thunderstorm of drums.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Haim

The Haim sisters played on Saturday evening, with Bastille watching from the wings, and were shown big love from the Portuguese crowd.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Through the wire

Now, here's something you don't see at festivals very often. At Rock In Rio Lisboa, there's a zip wire that allows punters to fly over the main arena. While the acts are playing. ON A ZIP WIRE.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Pool it

Yep, there's also a swimming pool. At a festival. A swimming pool at a festival. Right by one of the stages.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Rowntrees Fruit Bastille

Remember when Bastille used to only wear black? Those days are officially OVER.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Not quite a Quarter Past Midnight

Bastille rocked their new single 'Quarter Past Midnight' at about 7.30, but it still sounded ace.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Backstage Bastille

Here's those Bastille boys backstage, after we collared them for an interview, which you can watch on NME now.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Matt Bellamy, guitar hero

Muse headlined on Saturday night and, besides the odd "obrigado!", Matt Bellamy let his guitar do the talking (and squawking).

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Muse

Here's Matt Bellamy again, this time showing his range by playing guitar standing up.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Power Matt

If there were a Matt Bellamy action figure, this is the form it would take.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
A Muse fan

A Muse fan. Or a Libertarian. Or a paranoid individual. Or all three. Or someone who's holding a sign for their friend while they go for a wee.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Baby you’re a firework

Every night at Rock In Rio Lisboa – yes, every night – there's a choreographed firework display set to the music of the four headliners across the two weekends. Banging.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
The two people looking forward to the Avatar sequel

Question: do people at Portuguese festivals like to dress up? Answer: yes, they bloody well do. Unless two Na'vi managed to slip past security.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Fine festie dining

Here's the pop-up Time Out food market, which boasts Michelin starred chefs, the best pastel de nata in the world and squidgy croquettes you'll wanna imbibe via a drip. Bliss.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Rock Street

Here's Rock In Rio Lisboa's Rock Street, which this year took an African theme.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
The other Diplo

At some festivals, the headliners are dinosaurs. At Rock In Rio Lisboa, the dinosaurs are dinosaurs.

Image credit: Ben Bentley
Anitta

Brazilian pop megastar Anitta was one of the big draws of the weekend.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Anitta’s dancers

Anitta's heavily choreographed, impeccable pop show really put her dancers t'work.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Anitta’s kick-ass dancers

Anitta's show was all singing, all dancing, except from her dancers, who were all dancing and no singing.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
The crowd

People enjoying themselves. Because that's what it's all about, right?

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Demi Demi

Demi Lovato played on Sunday, striking fear into the hearts of 101 Dalmations.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Demi-sec

Here's Demi Lovato sharing a sweet moment with a dancer.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Demi’s stalker

Clearly, a decade at Her Madge's pleasure hasn't deterred this superfan. I'M ALWAYS THERE DEMI EVEN IF YOU CAN'T SEE ME.

Demigorgon

This person has something important to tell Demi, but has clearly been blocked from her WhatsApp.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Wall Of Fame

You can stick your Hollywood Walk Of Fame up your Sunset Strip. Now we know exactly how big JBJ's hands are. (Not that big).

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
Men are from Mars, Bruno Mars is from Hawaii

Ladies and gentlemen, it's your Sunday headliner, Bruno Mars.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME
