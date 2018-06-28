Rock In Rio Lisboa takes place over two weekends in June, and last weekend saw killer sets from Muse, Bruno Mars and more (it’s The Killers and Katy Perry this weekend). A festival that puts in that little bit more effort than the rest, it has fireworks, dinosaurs and tasty tasty food. Here’s what went down.
Going global
Here's Rock In Rio's most Insta-worthy spot: a globe representing the Brazilian festival's expansion into the wider world.
Rock and bowl
The main stage at Rock In Rio Lisboa is in a bowl-shaped natural amphitheatre, with enough room for the 90,000 attendees.
Beat it
Haim began their set with a thunderstorm of drums.
Haim
The Haim sisters played on Saturday evening, with Bastille watching from the wings, and were shown big love from the Portuguese crowd.
Through the wire
Now, here's something you don't see at festivals very often. At Rock In Rio Lisboa, there's a zip wire that allows punters to fly over the main arena. While the acts are playing. ON A ZIP WIRE.
Pool it
Yep, there's also a swimming pool. At a festival. A swimming pool at a festival. Right by one of the stages.
Rowntrees Fruit Bastille
Remember when Bastille used to only wear black? Those days are officially OVER.
Not quite a Quarter Past Midnight
Bastille rocked their new single 'Quarter Past Midnight' at about 7.30, but it still sounded ace.
Backstage Bastille
Here's those Bastille boys backstage, after we collared them for an interview, which you can watch on NME now.
Matt Bellamy, guitar hero
Muse headlined on Saturday night and, besides the odd "obrigado!", Matt Bellamy let his guitar do the talking (and squawking).
Muse
Here's Matt Bellamy again, this time showing his range by playing guitar standing up.
Power Matt
If there were a Matt Bellamy action figure, this is the form it would take.
A Muse fan
A Muse fan. Or a Libertarian. Or a paranoid individual. Or all three. Or someone who's holding a sign for their friend while they go for a wee.
Baby you’re a firework
Every night at Rock In Rio Lisboa – yes, every night – there's a choreographed firework display set to the music of the four headliners across the two weekends. Banging.
The two people looking forward to the Avatar sequel
Question: do people at Portuguese festivals like to dress up? Answer: yes, they bloody well do. Unless two Na'vi managed to slip past security.
Fine festie dining
Here's the pop-up Time Out food market, which boasts Michelin starred chefs, the best pastel de nata in the world and squidgy croquettes you'll wanna imbibe via a drip. Bliss.
Rock Street
Here's Rock In Rio Lisboa's Rock Street, which this year took an African theme.
The other Diplo
At some festivals, the headliners are dinosaurs. At Rock In Rio Lisboa, the dinosaurs are dinosaurs.
Anitta
Brazilian pop megastar Anitta was one of the big draws of the weekend.
Anitta’s dancers
Anitta's heavily choreographed, impeccable pop show really put her dancers t'work.
Anitta’s kick-ass dancers
Anitta's show was all singing, all dancing, except from her dancers, who were all dancing and no singing.
The crowd
People enjoying themselves. Because that's what it's all about, right?
Demi Demi
Demi Lovato played on Sunday, striking fear into the hearts of 101 Dalmations.
Demi-sec
Here's Demi Lovato sharing a sweet moment with a dancer.
Demi’s stalker
Clearly, a decade at Her Madge's pleasure hasn't deterred this superfan. I'M ALWAYS THERE DEMI EVEN IF YOU CAN'T SEE ME.
Demigorgon
This person has something important to tell Demi, but has clearly been blocked from her WhatsApp.
Wall Of Fame
You can stick your Hollywood Walk Of Fame up your Sunset Strip. Now we know exactly how big JBJ's hands are. (Not that big).
Men are from Mars, Bruno Mars is from Hawaii
Ladies and gentlemen, it's your Sunday headliner, Bruno Mars.
