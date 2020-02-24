“It’s an exciting time to be in The 1975,” frontman Matty Healy tells the crowd at the first of their two sold-out nights at London’s The O2. They picked up Best British Band, the Innovation Award and Band Of The Decade at the NME Awards 2020 just a couple of weeks ago – because at this moment in time, it feels like their each artistic endeavour could be a real game-changer.

With anthems that turn millennial dread into cathartic communal joy, choreography to challenge that of David Byrne, mind-bending visuals of memes and sloganeering, it’s definitely the most exciting time be in the same vicinity as The 1975. New songs from the upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ suggested that the best is yet to come. We’re genuinely lucky to have this band.

Check out our beautiful photos and get the lowdown on the first of Healy and co.’s two-night residency at The O2 in London.