The Strokes rock The Roundhouse with a back-to-basics career high set

“Good old London town,” smiles a typically laissez faire Julian Casablancas in full lounge lizard mode, before recalling to the sold-out Roundhouse crowd how the capital first took The Strokes to their bosom when they led the indie revolution at the turn of this century. “America had no love for us back then,” he purrs. “Only the sharp minds of the British could understand the nuances of our music.”

This last-minute show to celebrate the announcement of their long-awaited new album ‘The New Abnormal‘ does feel like something of a homecoming. It’s the party they deserve but weren’t fully allowed when they were last in town at All Points East, where they were dogged by sound issues (but still played an absolute blinder). But in high spirits and striking a fine balance between leaning on their legacy and showcasing promising new cuts with fire and compulsion, this is the most fun and vital that The Strokes have felt in 15 years. The chemistry is back, and we are here for it.

“I am having a selfishly good time,” Casablancas tells the crowd towards the show’s end. “But are you also having a good time?” Answer: ‘FUCK. YES.’ It’s never felt so good to have them back.

The Strokes played:

‘Someday’

‘Automatic Stop’

‘Heart in a Cage’

‘Take It or Leave It’

‘Ize of the World’

‘Hard to Explain’

‘The Adults Are Talking’

‘You Only Live Once’

Unknown new song

‘One Way Trigger’

‘Bad Decisions’

‘Last Nite’

Encore:

‘Juicebox’

‘What Ever Happened?’

‘Reptilia’

Check out our photos from the show…