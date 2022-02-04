PhotosMusic Photos

Wet Leg live in London: check out photos of their celebratory Independent Venue Week show

February 2, 100 Club: the Isle of Wight band host a knees-up in honour of our beloved grassroots gig spaces

By Alex Hoban
Independent Venue Week 2022 ambassadors Wet Leg (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)

When Wet Leg released their incendiary debut single  ‘Chaise Longue’ last summer, they chucked a feeling at the algorithm and the algorithm said: “Yes!” A post-punk banger laden with tongue-in-cheek lyrics about muffin-buttering and Hester Chambers’ comfy chair (originally her grandfather’s), it grabbed attention immediately. 2.6 million eyeballs later, following a breakthrough set at Latitude Festival last summer and a support slot on tour with IDLES that occasionally argued for itself as unofficial co-headliner, there’s a hell of a lot of viral energy behind them. Plus the good will of crowds starved of live music and simple fun (not to mention the Big D) for two years.

Tonight, as part of Independent Venue Week – the annual celebration of the well-loved indie venues that host our favourite gigs night after night – the Isle of Wight band take to London’s intimate (350 capacity) and iconic 100 Club’s stage for a knees-up. It’s a chance for Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale to sidestep the dizzying numbers game online by taking a moment to simply connect with us – with a Ronan Keating cover chucked in for good measure, and a show-capping sing-a-long for their best-known hit.

Here’s what went down when Wet Leg took to the 100 Club – in glorious photos.

…And here we go! Rhian Teasdale takes to the stage

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

The band share a grin

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

Tonight’s celebration of indie venues is a rammed affair

Credit: Jamie MacMillan
With plenty of new material from the ‘Chaise Longue’ hit-makers

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

And a chance to catch the much-hyped band in intimate surroundings

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

There’s also a cover of Ronan Keating’s ‘Rollercoaster’ for good measure 

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

(The former Boyzone member later tweeted “love it” after seeing the cover)

Credit: Jamie MacMillan
Hester Chambers, everybody!

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

‘Wet Dream’ goes down a storm, with smiles, camaraderie – and a crowd’s willing to scream along

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

The Isle of Wight band also air their singles ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

Along with all manner of unreleased newies

Credit: Jamie MacMillan
The show caps off with a raucous sing-along of the band’s biggest hit 

Credit: Jamie MacMillan

Wet Leg played:

‘Being In Love’

‘Convincing’

‘Wet Dream’

‘Supermarket’

‘Red Eggs’

‘Too Late Now’

‘Obvious’

‘Oh No’

‘Rollercoaster’ (Ronan Keating Cover)

‘Loving You’

‘Ur Mum’

‘Its Not Fun’

‘Angelica’

‘Chaise Longue’

– Captions: El Hunt

