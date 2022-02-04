When Wet Leg released their incendiary debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ last summer, they chucked a feeling at the algorithm and the algorithm said: “Yes!” A post-punk banger laden with tongue-in-cheek lyrics about muffin-buttering and Hester Chambers’ comfy chair (originally her grandfather’s), it grabbed attention immediately. 2.6 million eyeballs later, following a breakthrough set at Latitude Festival last summer and a support slot on tour with IDLES that occasionally argued for itself as unofficial co-headliner, there’s a hell of a lot of viral energy behind them. Plus the good will of crowds starved of live music and simple fun (not to mention the Big D) for two years.

Tonight, as part of Independent Venue Week – the annual celebration of the well-loved indie venues that host our favourite gigs night after night – the Isle of Wight band take to London’s intimate (350 capacity) and iconic 100 Club’s stage for a knees-up. It’s a chance for Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale to sidestep the dizzying numbers game online by taking a moment to simply connect with us – with a Ronan Keating cover chucked in for good measure, and a show-capping sing-a-long for their best-known hit.

Here’s what went down when Wet Leg took to the 100 Club – in glorious photos.