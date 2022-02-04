When Wet Leg released their incendiary debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ last summer, they chucked a feeling at the algorithm and the algorithm said: “Yes!” A post-punk banger laden with tongue-in-cheek lyrics about muffin-buttering and Hester Chambers’ comfy chair (originally her grandfather’s), it grabbed attention immediately. 2.6 million eyeballs later, following a breakthrough set at Latitude Festival last summer and a support slot on tour with IDLES that occasionally argued for itself as unofficial co-headliner, there’s a hell of a lot of viral energy behind them. Plus the good will of crowds starved of live music and simple fun (not to mention the Big D) for two years.
Tonight, as part of Independent Venue Week – the annual celebration of the well-loved indie venues that host our favourite gigs night after night – the Isle of Wight band take to London’s intimate (350 capacity) and iconic 100 Club’s stage for a knees-up. It’s a chance for Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale to sidestep the dizzying numbers game online by taking a moment to simply connect with us – with a Ronan Keating cover chucked in for good measure, and a show-capping sing-a-long for their best-known hit.
Here’s what went down when Wet Leg took to the 100 Club – in glorious photos.
1…And here we go! Rhian Teasdale takes to the stage
2The band share a grin
3Tonight’s celebration of indie venues is a rammed affair
4With plenty of new material from the ‘Chaise Longue’ hit-makers
5And a chance to catch the much-hyped band in intimate surroundings
6There’s also a cover of Ronan Keating’s ‘Rollercoaster’ for good measure
7(The former Boyzone member later tweeted “love it” after seeing the cover)
8Hester Chambers, everybody!
9‘Wet Dream’ goes down a storm, with smiles, camaraderie – and a crowd’s willing to scream along
10The Isle of Wight band also air their singles ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’
11Along with all manner of unreleased newies
12The show caps off with a raucous sing-along of the band’s biggest hit
Wet Leg played:
‘Being In Love’
‘Convincing’
‘Wet Dream’
‘Supermarket’
‘Too Late Now’
‘Obvious’
‘Oh No’
‘Rollercoaster’ (Ronan Keating Cover)
‘Ur Mum’
‘Angelica’
‘Chaise Longue’
– Captions: El Hunt