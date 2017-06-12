Parklife Festival 2017: The story of the Manchester mudbath in photos

This is an image 4 of 9

Before The 1975's Saturday night headlining set, the band joined Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, festival organisers and emergency staff who dealt with the aftermath of last month's terror attack to honour those whose lives were lost. “We didn’t want to do a moment of silence, we wanted to do a moment of noise,” said frontman Matt Healy, urging the crowd to go “fucking mental.”

Stripping his top off to screams, Healy quipped: “He's taking his top off. Is it because he thinks he's a rock star? Is it because he is a rock star? Is it because he's too hot?”

“Parklife, it's going to go off!” pledged Healy, before the band tear into euphoric set-closer 'The Sound'. “Manchester that was our best ever show,” he tweets the next day. “You are the greatest city in the world. I am so proud to be one of you.”

Going full Snarklife, Healy delivered a sucker-punch to the Conservatives. Before tearing into the song ' ‘Loving Someone’, he railed “Theresa May needs to resign. She needs to stop squatting in Number 10 with a coalition that sounds like an STI. It does – I don’t want DUP.”