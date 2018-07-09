Pride in London 2018 – the sun-soaked celebration in colourful pictures

🌈
Pride in London returned to the capital on Saturday (July 7) with over 472 organisations and 30,000 people taking part in the annual parade. Starting in Portland Place and moving down Oxford Circus towards Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square before finishing on Whitehall, the parade is said to have attracted up to one million revellers. The day also saw performances from Sophie Ellis Bextor, Sinitta, Celebrity Big Brother Winner Courtney Act and many more, while mayor Sadiq Khan and actor Sir Ian McKellen were among those who took to the stage in Trafalgar Square to discuss this year’s theme ‘Pride Matters’. “We aren’t just tolerant, we are respectful, we celebrate diversity and we embrace it as well. This is a great celebration of who we are,” Khan said during his speech. “In London, you’re free to be who you are and you’re free to love who you want to love, and it’s really important we’re never complacent.”
Imaan Charity – Pride in London 2018
Europe's biggest charity supporting LGBTQI Muslims, Imaan, marches during the Pride in London Parade
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution – Pride in London 2018
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution joins in the London Pride fun by displaying Pride flags along the Thames
A Performer at the Parade – Pride in London 2018
A performer marches through the Pride in London parade, which is said to have attracted up to one million revellers
Stephanie’s Child – Pride in London 2018
Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo and Rosé perform as Stephanie's Child. They describe themselves as "New York City's Premier Pop-Vocal Drag Trio"
Natalie Grey – Pride in London 2018
Singer Natalie Grey performs on the Pride in London stage. Back in 2016, she was the runner-up in the Pride's Got Talent competition.
A Drag Queen on stage – Pride in London 2018
A Drag Queen takes to the stage in Trafalgar Square during the Pride in London celebrations.
Eurovision’s SuRie – Pride in London 2018
The Uk's Eurovision entrant SuRie performs for the Pride crowd. During the Eurovision song contest in May, SuRie’s set was interrupted by a stage invader who grabbed the microphone and criticised the UK media.
Luke Bayer – Pride in London 2018
Luke Bayer from the stage musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' performs on the Trafalgar stage during Pride In London. 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' is based on a true story about a teenager living in Sheffield.
Alyssa Edwards – Pride in London 2018
RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards poses backstage before her performance on the Pride in London Stage. Edwards appeared in Season 5 of the show as well as All Stars Season 2.
Courtney Act – Pride in London 2018
2018's Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act performs for the crowd. As well as winning CBB, Courtney Act went on to make it to the top 3 Drag Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5.
An attendee waves the Pride flag – Pride in London 2018
A participant in the Pride in London parade waves a giant Pride Flag during the procession.
Sir Ian McKellen – Pride in London 2018
Sir Ian McKellen speaks to the Pride in London crowd. The actor and activist has previously said that he "wants to be remembered more for LGBT rights activism than acting"
Sadiq Khan and Penny Mordaunt – Pride in London 2018
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt get involved with the Pride in London celebrations. Khan later made a speech on the Trafalgar Square stage.
Alexandra Burke – Pride in London 2018
Pop star Alexandra Burke performs on stage. Burke originally auditioned for X-Factor in 2005, making it through to the Judge's Houses. She returned to the series in 2008 and made it to the final.
Sinitta – Pride in London 2018
Sinitta performs at the Pride in London celebrations. The pop singer has previously performed at Pride in London events, including last year's celebration.
A child plays during the celebrations – Pride in London 2018
A child plays underneath a giant Pride flag during Saturday's Pride in London celebrations
Two attendees kiss for the camera – Pride in London 2018
Two Pride in London attendees show off their affections for each other as they pose for a photo
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Pride in London 2018
Sophie Ellis Bextor performed for the Pride in London attendees at the same time England was playing Sweden in the World Cup Quarter Final. England went on to win 2-0.
Mzz Kimberley – Pride in London 2018
Mzz Kimberley performs while a ribbon trapeze artist provides back-up dancing. Mzz Kimberley is a head judge for Pride's Got Talent.
London Gay Men’s Chorus – Pride in London 2018
London Gay Men's Chorus performs for the crowd on the Trafalgar Square Stage. One of the songs included in their set was 'Titanium' by David Guetta and Sia.
Alice Chater – Pride in London 2018
Alice Chater performs in a bathtub on the Pride in London stage. Her pop style is influenced by Influenced by big voices like Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Etta James.
Son of a Tutu – Pride in London 2018
Award-winning Drag Queen and winner of 2011's Drag Idol, Son of a Tutu performs on stage. She previously organised the London Vigil for The Pulse Orlando tragedy back in 2016.
The Queen and King wave to the crowds – Pride in London 2018
Pride in London attendees dressed as the Queen and King of England wave to the crowd as they march through the parade.
Piccadilly Circus – Pride in London 2018
A reveller poses in front of Piccadilly Circus in London as the screens change to rainbow colours to celebrate the day.
A reveller poses in their suit – Pride in London 2018
A Pride in London attendee dressed in a rainbow suit waves a Pride flag as they march through the parade.
Glitter beards – Pride in London 2018
Four attendees of Pride in London get into the spirit of things and show off their glittery beards.
Hi-fiving the parade – Pride in London 2018
An onlooker enjoying the parade hi-fives a participant during their marching performance.
Pride Forever – Pride in London 2018
A brightly costumed performer poses in front of one of the Pride in London banners.
Drag Queen and friends – Pride in London 2018
A Drag Queen poses with attendees during one of the hottest Pride in London's ever.
NHS Voices – Pride in London 2018
The NHS show their support for the LGBTQ+ community, holding up a sign with the hashtag #NHS Voices Supporting Pride