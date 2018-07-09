Pride in London 2018 – the sun-soaked celebration in colourful pictures

🌈

Pride in London returned to the capital on Saturday (July 7) with over 472 organisations and 30,000 people taking part in the annual parade. Starting in Portland Place and moving down Oxford Circus towards Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square before finishing on Whitehall, the parade is said to have attracted up to one million revellers. The day also saw performances from Sophie Ellis Bextor, Sinitta, Celebrity Big Brother Winner Courtney Act and many more, while mayor Sadiq Khan and actor Sir Ian McKellen were among those who took to the stage in Trafalgar Square to discuss this year’s theme ‘Pride Matters’. “We aren’t just tolerant, we are respectful, we celebrate diversity and we embrace it as well. This is a great celebration of who we are,” Khan said during his speech. “In London, you’re free to be who you are and you’re free to love who you want to love, and it’s really important we’re never complacent.”